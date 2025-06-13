Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age

A child should be taught financial literacy from an early age, even before they learn to read or count. And not when there are problems with expenses. This was stated by psychologist Iryna Basista in a comment to UNN.

You should start from the moment when the child understands something. For example, take them to stores, show them money, and let them "scan" purchases at the checkout themselves. These are the first steps towards realizing that money doesn't just appear. You need to talk about money, not hide it, but rather explain where it comes from. - explains the psychologist.

In order for a child to understand what money is, they need to be involved in the process as much as possible: plan purchases, make a list together, agree on the number of toys or sweets that can be bought.

And after the start of school age, it is worth giving the child pocket money. Which should not be a "bonus" for grades or good behavior, but a tool with which you can learn to plan: how much to spend, how much to save.

It is important for the child to understand: we have an amount, we have a plan and we do not go beyond the budget. If the child does not yet know how to write, you can visually show the list. If he already knows, let him help write it down - explains Iryna Basista.

Talking about money is not a taboo, but an important part of education. And it is the parents who should give their children this foundation, agrees Olena Sosiedka, an expert in the field of finance and mother of 6 children.

In a world where marketing never sleeps, our task is to raise children who will be not just skilled consumers, but conscious people capable of making their own decisions. After all, financial literacy is not about money. It's about values, maturity and responsibility - says Olena Sosiedka.

Talking about money is part of education, not something "not for children". After all, it is at an early age that habits are formed that will later determine the financial behavior of an adult.

Let's add

If no one dealt with your financial upbringing in childhood, and in adulthood you feel financial anxiety due to economic instability, the first step to solving it will be an honest awareness of the situation, explained to UNN psychologist Kateryna Kononova. The specialist noted that it is worth analyzing your finances and attitude to money. And start taking small steps towards stability, develop financial literacy and rethink internal beliefs.

The most important thing is to remember that money does not determine human value, and inner peace and a sense of control are crucial for well-being.