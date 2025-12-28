Activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Kyiv • UNN
In the USA, activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago to express their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before talks with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.