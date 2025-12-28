Activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

In the USA, activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago to express their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before talks with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Dozens of activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago to express their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will soon arrive there for talks with US President Donald Trump. - reads the caption to the video distributed by the official page of "Servant of the People".

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.