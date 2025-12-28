$41.930.00
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Dozens of activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago. They expressed support for Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of his talks with Donald Trump.

In the USA, activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago to express their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before talks with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Dozens of activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago to express their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will soon arrive there for talks with US President Donald Trump.

- reads the caption to the video distributed by the official page of "Servant of the People".

Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining room
December 28, 19:20

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Servant of the People
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine