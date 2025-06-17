The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVA

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia launched a massive combined attack using missiles and attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, June 17, at 02:02, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the capital is under a combined attack by Russian missiles and drones, and residents were urged not to publish the work of air defense.

The capital is now under a combined attack by the enemy. The Russians are using missiles and attack UAVs. Fires in various districts, services are working. I urge you not to publish the consequences of enemy strikes and the work of air defense forces on social networks - the official said in a statement.

According to him, such publications work for the enemy.

"Be aware, do not give the aggressor any information that he can use against us," he stressed.

Let us remind you

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Kyiv was subjected to another powerful UAV attack from various directions. As a result of the massive Russian shelling, more than 10 people were injured, including a woman in serious condition and a man with burns. Debris falls, fires and destruction were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

