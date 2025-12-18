"I inherited a mess, but I'll fix it": Trump addresses the nation

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 10081 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 17180 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16741 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30209 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 24460 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16098 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17347 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13450 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25553 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11411 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17819 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 26450 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 7170 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 32842 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32598 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30221 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25559 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32745 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31189 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57225 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3406 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60244 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42122 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40273 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46457 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

"I inherited a mess, but I'll fix it": Trump addresses the nation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46233 views

US President Donald Trump, in an address to the nation, criticized his predecessor Joe Biden, stating that he inherited a "mess." He did not touch upon the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine or events surrounding Venezuela.

"I inherited a mess, but I'll fix it": Trump addresses the nation

President of the United States of America Donald Trump addressed the nation. He criticized his predecessor Joe Biden, stating that he inherited a "mess," but did not touch upon the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine and events surrounding Venezuela. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The head of the White House began his speech with remarks addressed to Joe Biden's team, focusing on issues of migration, corruption, and other problems that, according to him, he inherited.

I inherited a mess, but I will fix it

- said Trump.

He stated that previously the United States was an object of ridicule in the world, but now, according to him, the situation has changed dramatically.

Donald Trump also noted a significant decrease in drug flows entering the country.

In addition, he reported that during the first 11 months in office, the US managed to attract $18 trillion in investments, largely due to the introduction of tariffs.

We are making America great again. Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation has been stopped, wages have risen, prices have fallen, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country has returned stronger than ever before. We are ready for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.

- emphasized the US President.

In his speech, he noted that the process of America's revival began only a year ago. Trump added that next year the world should see the US as a country committed to its citizens and workers, confident in its own identity and purpose, envied by the whole world.

We are respected again - in a way we have never been respected before. I wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May God bless you all.

- said the American leader.

In his address, Donald Trump did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine and the negotiation processes between the parties with the mediation of the United States. He also did not mention the situation with Venezuela and the blockade of its ships.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump is preparing a special address to the American people directly from the White House.

"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump17.12.25, 23:05 • 8652 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine