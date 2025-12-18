"I inherited a mess, but I'll fix it": Trump addresses the nation

President of the United States of America Donald Trump addressed the nation. He criticized his predecessor Joe Biden, stating that he inherited a "mess," but did not touch upon the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine and events surrounding Venezuela. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The head of the White House began his speech with remarks addressed to Joe Biden's team, focusing on issues of migration, corruption, and other problems that, according to him, he inherited.

I inherited a mess, but I will fix it - said Trump.

He stated that previously the United States was an object of ridicule in the world, but now, according to him, the situation has changed dramatically.

Donald Trump also noted a significant decrease in drug flows entering the country.

In addition, he reported that during the first 11 months in office, the US managed to attract $18 trillion in investments, largely due to the introduction of tariffs.

We are making America great again. Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation has been stopped, wages have risen, prices have fallen, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country has returned stronger than ever before. We are ready for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen. - emphasized the US President.

In his speech, he noted that the process of America's revival began only a year ago. Trump added that next year the world should see the US as a country committed to its citizens and workers, confident in its own identity and purpose, envied by the whole world.

We are respected again - in a way we have never been respected before. I wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May God bless you all. - said the American leader.

In his address, Donald Trump did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine and the negotiation processes between the parties with the mediation of the United States. He also did not mention the situation with Venezuela and the blockade of its ships.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump is preparing a special address to the American people directly from the White House.

"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump