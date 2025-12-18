Meta's AI glasses will amplify the interlocutor's voice

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3926 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5550 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10075 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12679 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10728 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16018 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10321 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7964 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23559 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20223 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13023 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7414 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17017 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14379 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16524 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3886 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16004 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16719 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23552 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56615 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38620 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37110 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43476 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48469 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Meta's AI glasses will amplify the interlocutor's voice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42264 views

The American corporation Meta has announced an updated version of its AI smart glasses. The device allows for clearer perception of the interlocutor's speech in noisy environments and is integrated with Spotify.

Meta's AI glasses will amplify the interlocutor's voice

American corporation Meta has announced an updated version of its smart glasses with artificial intelligence, which allows for clearer perception of the interlocutor's speech even in noisy environments. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release.

We're rolling out a software update for our AI glasses that makes it easier for you to hear your conversation partner in noisy environments.

 - Meta reported.

Whether you're eating in a crowded restaurant, commuting on a train, or listening to your favorite DJ perform, the open-ear speakers of AI glasses amplify the voice of the person you're talking to.

You'll hear the speaker's voice a little louder, which will help you distinguish the conversation from the surrounding background noise. You'll also be able to easily adjust this amplification level by swiping your finger across the right temple of the glasses or through the device settings.

- the post says.

It is noted that at the first stage, the new product will appear on the markets of the USA and Canada. The glasses were also equipped with an additional function - integration with Spotify, which allows playing music that matches what the user sees.

"Whether you're looking at album art or something festive... you'll be able to simply say, 'Meta, play a song that matches this image,'" the company explained.

Recall

Google is developing two categories of smart glasses based on AI Gemini, which will appear in 2026. Devices, created jointly with Samsung and others, will work wirelessly with a smartphone.

Alibaba releases Quark smart glasses with built-in AI27.11.25, 16:18 • 3406 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Technology
Canada
United States
Google