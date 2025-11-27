Alibaba releases Quark smart glasses with built-in AI

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 4588 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 12807 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 10983 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15239 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 12620 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 11443 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15688 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11269 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11205 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13779 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 22192 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 11026 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 12150 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 21502 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 18204 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 3400 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 4596 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 12814 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15245 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 10379 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 22256 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 45644 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79363 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 95166 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 94770 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
TikTok
Boeing Starliner

Alibaba releases Quark smart glasses with built-in AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started selling its first AI-powered Qwen smart glasses, Quark S1 and G1. These devices feature built-in displays and cameras, run on Qualcomm Inc.'s Snapdragon AR1 platform, and are already available in China.

Alibaba releases Quark smart glasses with built-in AI

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. began sales of its first smart glasses powered by its Qwen AI models, marking a rare foray into consumer hardware, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new Quark S1 glasses feature built-in translucent displays that overlay contextual information onto images of the surrounding environment. Equipped with cameras, bone-conduction microphones, and interchangeable batteries rated for 24 hours of operation, these new glasses are designed to offer the Chinese market something akin to Meta Platforms Inc.'s Ray-Ban smart glasses, the publication notes.

This is a continuation of Alibaba's ambitious reorganization into an AI-centric business. Last week, the company made a splash by releasing the Qwen app, consolidating various AI-powered consumer services into a single updated app that quickly attracted over 10 million users. CEO Eddie Wu stated this week that the company has achieved "exceptional user retention" with the new release. Alibaba has also integrated the Qwen suite into its desktop browser Quark and is now expanding its line of Quark wearable devices.

In addition to the S1, which has a starting price of 3,799 yuan (US$537), Alibaba will offer a Quark G1 model for 1,899 yuan, which does not use micro-OLED displays. Both models run on Qualcomm Inc.'s Snapdragon AR1 platform – a chip designed specifically for augmented reality glasses and includes neural processors for AI tasks.

The S1 is already available for purchase on Tmall, JD.com, Douyin (ByteDance Ltd.), and in over 600 stores in 82 cities across China. According to a representative from Alibaba's Quark division, international versions will be released next year, with some available on platforms such as AliExpress.

Addition

As noted, Meta's recent $799 Ray-Ban Display pair demonstrated a more ambitious approach to the category, introducing integrated screens and a separate strap for gesture control. Meta's most advanced model is more cumbersome, heavier, and more expensive than usual, but it has marked a promising path forward, the publication writes.

Alibaba integrates many benefits of its ecosystem with the new Quark hardware, including the Taobao marketplace, Fliggy travel booking platform, and Alipay payments. The company also collaborates with Hangzhou-based NetEase Inc. and Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings Ltd., providing NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music services.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Social network
ByteDance
TikTok
Bloomberg L.P.
China