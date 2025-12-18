"Even if it means meeting late": Politico learned "the whole point" of the decisive EU summit on Ukraine

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 912 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2094 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8194 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11737 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10030 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15098 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10064 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7812 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22979 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20184 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 912 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15098 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15575 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22979 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49521 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56324 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38338 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36855 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43226 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48228 views
"Even if it means meeting late": Politico learned "the whole point" of the decisive EU summit on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34095 views

At Thursday's EU summit, leaders will try to persuade Belgium to agree to the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This is the EU's last chance to greenlight a proposal to raise 210 billion euros from Russian assets.

"Even if it means meeting late": Politico learned "the whole point" of the decisive EU summit on Ukraine

The essence of the EU summit on Thursday is to convince Belgium to join the bloc's plan to transfer billions of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, "even if it means meeting late," Politico reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

After a failed attempt to reach an agreement at the last European Council in October, as well as several rounds of urgent negotiations and behind-the-scenes disputes that have taken place since then, Thursday is the last chance for EU leaders to greenlight a proposal to use 210 billion euros of Russian assets across the bloc to finance a loan to Ukraine.

Belgium's support is crucial, as the bulk of the frozen assets are held in the Brussels-based financial depository Euroclear, and its government fears being held liable for significant losses or retaliation from Moscow.

Despite weeks of persuasion, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has not budged and continues to enjoy strong domestic support. Less than 24 hours before the critical moment, the Belgian ambassador told colleagues during closed-door negotiations that "we are going backward."

Some EU member states, such as Germany and Latvia, have proposed adopting a decision on asset confiscation by a qualified majority vote, rather than unanimously, effectively sidelining Belgium, the publication writes.

In such a case, 15 out of 27 member states would have to vote "yes." But Belgian officials said there was no point in trying to ignore their concerns, as the funds in the Euroclear depository simply would not be released.

A senior EU official said that the whole point of Thursday's summit is to convince Belgium to drop its disagreement, even if it means meeting late.

- the publication says.

If not assets, then what?

If no agreement is reached on assets, the EU will have to find another way to support Ukraine, which it committed to doing one way or another at the last summit in October.

On Wednesday evening, European leaders were divided into irreconcilable camps, at least publicly, and seemed unlikely to agree on how to finance Kyiv. But the first outlines of a potential way out of the deadlock - one that will have to be deliberated over hours of negotiations - are beginning to take shape, with diplomats working on a far-reaching last-minute compromise to save the deal.

EU struggles for last-minute compromise to save aid deal at summit for Ukraine - Politico18.12.25, 08:30 • 6824 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cautiously opened the door to joint debt, backed by the next seven-year EU budget, as a fallback plan.

Von der Leyen opened the door for joint EU debt for Ukraine instead of Russian assets17.12.25, 12:56 • 46601 view

Key to such a plan would be the exclusion of Hungary and Slovakia, both of which oppose further aid to Ukraine, from the joint debt scheme, four EU diplomats said. An agreement could still be agreed in the EU Council between the bloc's 27 countries, but the final agreement would mean that only 25 countries would participate in the financing.

Regarding a peace agreement

Washington shocked Ukraine and its European allies when it developed a plan to end the war that was full of significant concessions to Russia, including the transfer of large swathes of Ukrainian territory and limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military. After frantic negotiations from Geneva to Berlin, Kyiv and its allies successfully lobbied for an alternative plan that includes a proposal by US officials to provide NATO-style security guarantees to protect Ukraine.

Number one is security guarantees from the US - Zelenskyy16.12.25, 16:50 • 3492 views

"For the first time since 2022, a ceasefire is possible," Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit and brief leaders on the progress of the negotiations.

According to a draft conclusion obtained by the publication, the EU will commit to providing "robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine" and, in a thinly veiled rebuke to Washington, which is leading the process, the bloc is to state that it will "address issues within its competence or those affecting its security."

Zelenskyy on the expected outcome of the EU leaders' meeting: Russia must feel that the desire to fight in 2026 will be meaningless17.12.25, 19:21 • 3062 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
Geneva
Latvia
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Belgium
Germany
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Berlin