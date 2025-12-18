EU struggles for last-minute compromise to save aid deal at summit for Ukraine - Politico

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1014 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2218 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8252 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11763 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10050 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15125 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10070 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7816 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22995 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20186 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1016 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15126 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15609 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22995 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56330 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38345 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36861 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43232 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48233 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

EU struggles for last-minute compromise to save aid deal at summit for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6824 views

EU diplomats are trying to find a compromise on financial aid to Ukraine ahead of the bloc's leaders' summit. Options being considered include a loan based on frozen Russian assets or joint EU debt.

EU struggles for last-minute compromise to save aid deal at summit for Ukraine - Politico

Diplomats in the EU are working on an unlikely last-minute compromise to save a deal to provide vital financial assistance to Ukraine at the bloc's leaders' summit on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

On Wednesday evening, European leaders were divided into irreconcilable camps, at least publicly, and seemed unlikely to agree on how to finance Ukraine, partly due to the re-emergence of the same fierce north-south divisions over common debt that torpedoed EU unity during the eurozone crisis, the publication writes.

Just hours before the 27 leaders gathered in Brussels, two opposing groups crossed swords over whether to provide Ukraine with a loan based on frozen Russian central bank reserves, most of which are held in the Euroclear bank in Belgium.

Germany, along with the countries of Northern and Eastern Europe, says there is no alternative to this scheme.

But they face increasing resistance from Belgium and Italy, who are pushing for a "plan B": support for Kyiv based on EU debt guaranteed by the bloc's common budget. Bulgaria, Malta, Hungary, and Slovakia also oppose the use of these assets.

Meloni did not rule out the idea of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, but considers their use "far from easy"17.12.25, 15:19 • 2981 view

A clear example of the split is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's statement on Wednesday that she would use the EU Council meeting to demand answers regarding the "possible risks" of using these assets, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz doubled down on the plan for the assets "to help end this war as quickly as possible," the publication notes.

The EU must use frozen Russian assets to pressure Putin - Merz17.12.25, 18:29 • 4002 views

"The first outlines of a potential way out of the deadlock, which will have to be considered during hours of negotiations, are beginning to take shape," the publication said late on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cautiously opened the door to common debt on Wednesday morning during a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen opened the door for joint EU debt for Ukraine instead of Russian assets17.12.25, 12:56 • 46602 views

"I have proposed two different options for this upcoming European Council, one based on assets and the other on EU borrowing. And we will have to decide which path we want to take," she said.

Key to such a plan would be the exclusion of Hungary and Slovakia, both of which oppose further aid to Ukraine, from the common debt scheme

- four EU diplomats reported.

A deal can still be agreed in the EU Council between the 27 countries of the bloc, but the final agreement would mean that only 25 countries would participate in the financing, the publication indicates.

Agreeing on such a scheme would be a lifeline for "Ukraine's broken public finances, as its treasury risks running out as early as next April," the publication writes.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already predicted that the assets will not be discussed in Brussels, and that negotiations have shifted to common loans. However, several diplomats denied that Orbán was wrong and that Russian assets are still "the only option."

Orban conveyed the Kremlin's threats to EU leaders regarding possible financing of Ukraine using frozen Russian assets17.12.25, 15:55 • 7722 views

"Despite growing political pressure on the EU to prove it can rise to overcome the existential challenges facing Ukraine, diplomats from warring camps on Wednesday were often skeptical about the possibility of finding a compromise," the publication writes.

The idea of common EU debt has been anathema for years to northern member states, which were unwilling to guarantee bonds for highly indebted southern countries.

"The closest [situations] to what is happening now with frozen assets are the financial crisis of 2012-2013 and financial assistance to Greece in 2015," said a senior EU diplomat.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the northerners deny that they oppose the use of Eurobonds due to fears about the solvency of other EU countries, but argue that they prefer these assets because they will provide a larger long-term inflow of funds to Ukraine.

"It's not about the thrifty versus the spendthrifts. It's about being pro-Ukrainian or not," said a second EU diplomat, adding that Northern and Eastern European countries have taken the lead in financing Ukraine's war needs over the past four years.

Despite weeks of painstaking negotiations on assets, efforts to persuade Belgium are having the opposite effect. The country is categorically against the use of Russian money held by Euroclear in Brussels, and has now enlisted allies.

"[The European Commission] created a monster, and it ate them," said a third EU diplomat, referring to the asset plan.

However, Germany and its allies warn that there is still no alternative to using Euroclear funds.

"If you want to do something together as Europeans, a reparations loan is the only way," said a fourth EU diplomat.

Belgium proposes joint EU debt to support Ukraine as an alternative to confiscating Russian assets17.12.25, 17:31 • 3286 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is expected to insist that the European Commission explore the issue of common debt during the EU leaders' summit on Thursday - in the hope that others at the negotiating table will echo his demands.

His supporters argue that the model is "cheaper and offers more clarity," said a fifth EU diplomat.

But critics note that this would also require the political blessing of pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, who has repeatedly threatened to derail further financial aid to Ukraine.

According to four EU diplomats, this deadlock will require the European Commission to develop a workaround to keep Ukraine afloat while allowing Orbán to save face. In exchange for his support, the European Commission could exempt Hungarian and Slovak taxpayers from having to pay for Ukraine's defense, the publication writes.

"The European Commission is now pushing for common loans, but we will not allow our families to pay the bills for Ukraine's war," Orbán wrote on X on Wednesday afternoon. He added that "Russian assets will not be on the table for discussion at tomorrow's EUCO European Council meeting."

However, a senior EU official quickly refuted the Hungarian leader's claim that Russian reserves are no longer in play. "A reparations loan is still very much on the table," they said.

"The EU's problem is not Belgium, but Trump": Politico learns of continued Washington pressure on Russian assets17.12.25, 08:31 • 20404 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Euroclear
European Parliament
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
European Union
Malta
Belgium
Greece
Bulgaria
Italy
Germany
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán