The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.
The European Parliament has stripped Peter Bystron of the AfD of his immunity after the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute. The incident with the publication of the provocative collage took place after the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 500 million euros for the development of drones. This is part of a 2 billion euro aid package until 2025 to stop Russian aggression.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The leader of the French party "National Rally" Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of embezzling state funds. Eight other MEPs are also involved in the case.
The French court is considering the case of Marine Le Pen regarding the misuse of 3 million euros from the European Parliament. She faces a fine, imprisonment, and a ban on running for election.
The Legal Committee of the European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from Petr Bystron of the "Alternative for Germany" due to his pro-Russian stance and actions incompatible with the status of a Member of the European Parliament.
The European Commission plans to withdraw the draft directive on the abolition of seasonal clock changes due to the lack of consensus in the Council of the EU. The final decision is expected in a few months.
UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies.
Belgian police conducted searches in Huawei's offices in Brussels on suspicion of corruption of MEPs. Lobbyists could pay bribes to influence EU decisions.
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on support for Ukraine, calling on the EU to promote security guarantees and accelerate accession negotiations. They also called for the confiscation of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated the need to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the emergency EU summit. She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and called for an increase in financial and military assistance.
Today, a special meeting of the European Council will take place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security. A speech by President Zelensky is expected, along with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.
Leaders of European countries, Canada, and the EU leadership spoke out in support of Ukraine after Zelenskyy's conflict with Trump at the White House. World leaders issued statements in defense of Ukraine's position.
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.
Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the CEC to recount all votes from the 2024 parliamentary elections. The audit revealed discrepancies in the count at 17% of polling stations.
UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.
On February 22, the world celebrates the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime and the European Equal Pay Day. This day is also the Day of Modesty and World Encephalitis Day.
The 61st Security Conference with more than 60 world leaders begins in Munich. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Zelenskyy, will present a vision for achieving lasting peace.
The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.
The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation has approved funding for 140 feature films for 2025. most of the films will be propaganda, in particular about the “heroism of the participants of the armed forces” and “traditional values.
Wine producers in the EU are adapting to falling demand due to changing consumer habits, especially among young people. Experts recommend developing the market for non-alcoholic wines, which will grow to 14 billion euros by 2031.
Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov were released after serving their full sentences in Russian colonies. They were convicted in 2018 in the case of the “first Bakhchisarai group” of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
The Polish Minister of European Affairs announces the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU also plans to introduce the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion.
The Russian Federation and the Russian Orthodox Church systematically violate international humanitarian law in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Religious communities are being forcibly subjugated and the clergy of various denominations are being repressed.
Italian Foreign Minister Tajani named three key steps for the EU to avoid a trade war with the United States. According to him, Europe needs to increase purchases of American goods, raise defense spending, and deregulate its economy.
Georgian President Kavelashvili announced the suspension of EU accession talks due to his unwillingness to comply with Brussels' demands. He accused “foreign governments” of trying to drag Georgia into the war in Ukraine.
Billionaire Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is related to his contribution to the protection of freedom of speech and human rights.