We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 302 views

06:32 PM • 7592 views

01:24 PM • 52296 views

01:12 PM • 192207 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111407 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371471 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298025 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211960 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243245 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254633 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

02:15 PM • 112019 views
02:15 PM • 113075 views

01:12 PM • 192207 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371471 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245267 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298025 views
05:58 PM • 8878 views

01:48 PM • 33360 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59927 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46065 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116442 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12096 views

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.

Economy • April 2, 09:26 AM • 17723 views

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of an AfD politician over a collage with a "Hitler salute"

The European Parliament has stripped Peter Bystron of the AfD of his immunity after the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute. The incident with the publication of the provocative collage took place after the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.

Politics • April 1, 01:32 PM • 22265 views

Europe will not forget: Zelenskyy met with international partners on the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha

The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.

War • March 31, 07:54 PM • 6686 views

The Netherlands will send Ukraine 500 million euros to purchase drones

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 500 million euros for the development of drones. This is part of a 2 billion euro aid package until 2025 to stop Russian aggression.

War • March 31, 01:53 PM • 33262 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Marine Le Pen found guilty of embezzling state funds: details of the case

The leader of the French party "National Rally" Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of embezzling state funds. Eight other MEPs are also involved in the case.

News of the World • March 31, 09:36 AM • 191560 views

Marine Le Pen faces ban from running in elections due to criminal case

The French court is considering the case of Marine Le Pen regarding the misuse of 3 million euros from the European Parliament. She faces a fine, imprisonment, and a ban on running for election.

News of the World • March 31, 06:42 AM • 9620 views

The European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from a German pro-Russian deputy

The Legal Committee of the European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from Petr Bystron of the "Alternative for Germany" due to his pro-Russian stance and actions incompatible with the status of a Member of the European Parliament.

Politics • March 25, 12:21 AM • 18705 views

The EU may cancel the clock change: what is known about the decision

The European Commission plans to withdraw the draft directive on the abolition of seasonal clock changes due to the lack of consensus in the Council of the EU. The final decision is expected in a few months.

News of the World • March 20, 10:29 AM • 109839 views

UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks

UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies.

Business News • March 17, 01:49 PM • 53996 views

Bribery scandal in the European Parliament: Searches at Huawei and suspicion of MEPs

Belgian police conducted searches in Huawei's offices in Brussels on suspicion of corruption of MEPs. Lobbyists could pay bribes to influence EU decisions.

News of the World • March 13, 02:40 PM • 13009 views

The EU should promote reliable security guarantees for Ukraine - European Parliament resolution

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on support for Ukraine, calling on the EU to promote security guarantees and accelerate accession negotiations. They also called for the confiscation of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • March 12, 04:22 PM • 19101 views

President of the European Parliament: "The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe"

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated the need to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the emergency EU summit. She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and called for an increase in financial and military assistance.

Politics • March 6, 02:19 PM • 12187 views

Today, EU leaders will gather for a special summit: they will discuss support for Ukraine

Today, a special meeting of the European Council will take place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security. A speech by President Zelensky is expected, along with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Politics • March 6, 05:30 AM • 18068 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Leaders of European countries, Canada, and the EU leadership spoke out in support of Ukraine after Zelenskyy's conflict with Trump at the White House. World leaders issued statements in defense of Ukraine's position.

War • February 28, 10:53 PM • 100348 views
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.

Society • February 27, 01:35 PM • 117672 views

Last year's elections in Bulgaria may be recognized as illegal: what is known

Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the CEC to recount all votes from the 2024 parliamentary elections. The audit revealed discrepancies in the count at 17% of polling stations.

News of the World • February 27, 01:27 AM • 115592 views

Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.

Economy • February 25, 05:18 PM • 25308 views

International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

On February 22, the world celebrates the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime and the European Equal Pay Day. This day is also the Day of Modesty and World Encephalitis Day.

Society • February 22, 04:30 AM • 289942 views

Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect

The 61st Security Conference with more than 60 world leaders begins in Munich. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Zelenskyy, will present a vision for achieving lasting peace.

Politics • February 14, 04:50 AM • 130715 views

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55888 views

Russia to finance 140 feature films, most of them propaganda - CPJ

The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation has approved funding for 140 feature films for 2025. most of the films will be propaganda, in particular about the “heroism of the participants of the armed forces” and “traditional values.

News of the World • February 13, 09:37 AM • 26883 views

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

Wine producers in the EU are adapting to falling demand due to changing consumer habits, especially among young people. Experts recommend developing the market for non-alcoholic wines, which will grow to 14 billion euros by 2031.

Economy • February 12, 07:23 AM • 40879 views

Three Crimean political prisoners released after 9 years in Russian colony

Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov were released after serving their full sentences in Russian colonies. They were convicted in 2018 in the case of the “first Bakhchisarai group” of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Politics • February 11, 09:32 PM • 33425 views

Polish EU Presidency announces another €1.9 billion from Russian assets for Ukraine and the 16th package of sanctions against Russia: deadlines announced

The Polish Minister of European Affairs announces the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU also plans to introduce the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion.

Economy • February 11, 02:12 PM • 33070 views

Russian Federation and Russian Orthodox Church destroy religious freedom in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Federation and the Russian Orthodox Church systematically violate international humanitarian law in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Religious communities are being forcibly subjugated and the clergy of various denominations are being repressed.

War • February 4, 08:28 PM • 28062 views

Italian Foreign Minister: Europe will have to buy more from the US to avoid a trade war with Trump

Italian Foreign Minister Tajani named three key steps for the EU to avoid a trade war with the United States. According to him, Europe needs to increase purchases of American goods, raise defense spending, and deregulate its economy.

Economy • January 31, 11:22 PM • 44159 views

“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

Georgian President Kavelashvili announced the suspension of EU accession talks due to his unwillingness to comply with Brussels' demands. He accused “foreign governments” of trying to drag Georgia into the war in Ukraine.

Politics • January 31, 01:27 PM • 31080 views

Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination

Billionaire Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is related to his contribution to the protection of freedom of speech and human rights.

News of the World • January 29, 09:51 PM • 76879 views