Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
EU to launch antitrust investigation against Meta over AI use in WhatsApp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The European Commission will open an antitrust procedure regarding the use of artificial intelligence in Meta-owned WhatsApp. The investigation will focus on the competitive implications of integrating Meta's AI assistant into the messenger.

EU to launch antitrust investigation against Meta over AI use in WhatsApp

The European Commission will open an antitrust procedure regarding the use of artificial intelligence in WhatsApp, owned by Meta. This was confirmed on Thursday by EU antitrust commissioner Teresa Ribera. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking before the European Parliament, Ribera informed MEPs that the Commission expects to "open a relevant procedure," referring to Meta's use of AI technologies in its messenger. "But we have not yet signed the document," she clarified.

As the Financial Times reported on Thursday, the investigation will focus on what competitive implications Meta's integration of its AI assistant into WhatsApp might have.

Meta wins: court dismisses FTC's antitrust lawsuit over Instagram and WhatsApp18.11.25, 20:40 • 7430 views

The publication also noted that the new antitrust investigation will consider Meta's possible abuse of its dominant market position under classic EU competition rules, rather than under the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules aimed at large technology players.

Separately, since July, the Italian antitrust regulator has also been investigating Meta's integration of its AI assistant into WhatsApp.

In further comments to MEPs on antitrust investigations in new technology areas, particularly AI and cloud services, Ribera emphasized that it is important for regulators to adopt a "dynamic approach" to respond to the "very high speed" at which digital markets are developing.

She also assured MEPs that the EU's digital regulatory package is not being used as a bargaining chip "in any trade negotiations," referring to concerns about US pressure on the EU regarding antitrust and DMA cases against American tech giants.

Meta concealed its own research on Facebook's negative impact on mental health24.11.25, 01:30 • 5030 views

