The occupiers announced another "nationalization" of Ukrainian property in Crimea. The list includes assets of 84 more individuals and legal entities, whom the occupiers accuse of "cooperation with Kyiv" and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among them is the world champion in WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight boxing, Simferopol native Oleksandr Usyk. This was reported by the head of the so-called "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" Volodymyr Konstantinov, writes UNN.

"Today, the list of nationalized property has been supplemented with the property of 84 more individuals and legal entities who cooperate with Kyiv and at the same time earn money in Crimea, which goes to support Ukrainian Nazis. Among them is the athlete Oleksandr Usyk, who is a supporter of Nazi ideology. He has repeatedly condemned the SVO and organized fundraising for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Konstantinov wrote.

In addition to Usyk, Konstantinov mentioned that the following were also subject to "nationalization":

Ihor Franchuk – Ukrainian entrepreneur and politician, People's Deputy of the II–IV convocations. Since 2018, he has been living in mainland Ukraine, holding the position of vice-president in the "Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs" and serving as an advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine. In Crimea, he owns the companies LLC "Lilaste" and LLC "Crimean School "Teskao".

LLC "Tavrida-Plaza" – a company that is part of the Ukrainian group "TMM", which produces drones and aircraft.

PJSC "Mine named after O.F. Zasyadko" – an enterprise among whose shareholders is the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Property of Ukrainian military personnel and volunteers, including Mykhailo and Kostiantyn Novoseltsev, Yehor Tkachenko (fighter of the "Kholodnyi Yar" brigade), Yevhen Babych (colonel of the Ukrainian Air Force).

Volodymyr Prysyazhnyuk – Ukrainian public figure who supports the "Open Dialogue" foundation in Poland and is involved in fundraising for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

