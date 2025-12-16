In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
10:57 AM • 3416 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 5364 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 10755 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 16530 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 16358 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 19487 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 27245 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 20945 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16657 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12481 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.1m/s
81%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 18235 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 16065 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 15283 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 21446 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 10130 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 70 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 6172 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 60666 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 56310 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 62908 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 37420 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 54555 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 54910 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 58729 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 93401 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola

In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea announced the "nationalization" of the property of 84 Ukrainians, accusing them of "cooperation with Kyiv" and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The list includes world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, as well as politicians, entrepreneurs, and military personnel.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property

The occupiers announced another "nationalization" of Ukrainian property in Crimea. The list includes assets of 84 more individuals and legal entities, whom the occupiers accuse of "cooperation with Kyiv" and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among them is the world champion in WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight boxing, Simferopol native Oleksandr Usyk. This was reported by the head of the so-called "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" Volodymyr Konstantinov, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the list of nationalized property has been supplemented with the property of 84 more individuals and legal entities who cooperate with Kyiv and at the same time earn money in Crimea, which goes to support Ukrainian Nazis. Among them is the athlete Oleksandr Usyk, who is a supporter of Nazi ideology. He has repeatedly condemned the SVO and organized fundraising for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Konstantinov wrote.

In addition to Usyk, Konstantinov mentioned that the following were also subject to "nationalization":

  • Ihor Franchuk – Ukrainian entrepreneur and politician, People's Deputy of the II–IV convocations. Since 2018, he has been living in mainland Ukraine, holding the position of vice-president in the "Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs" and serving as an advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine. In Crimea, he owns the companies LLC "Lilaste" and LLC "Crimean School "Teskao".
    • LLC "Tavrida-Plaza" – a company that is part of the Ukrainian group "TMM", which produces drones and aircraft.
      • PJSC "Mine named after O.F. Zasyadko" – an enterprise among whose shareholders is the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
        • Property of Ukrainian military personnel and volunteers, including Mykhailo and Kostiantyn Novoseltsev, Yehor Tkachenko (fighter of the "Kholodnyi Yar" brigade), Yevhen Babych (colonel of the Ukrainian Air Force).
          • Volodymyr Prysyazhnyuk – Ukrainian public figure who supports the "Open Dialogue" foundation in Poland and is involved in fundraising for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

            Russia is conducting an inventory of property in the TOT to seize housing from Ukrainians - ISW09.05.25, 06:23 • 6998 views

            Olga Rozgon

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Real estate
            Russian propaganda
            War in Ukraine
            charity
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Crimea
            Poland