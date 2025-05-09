Russia is conducting an inventory of property in the TOT to seize housing from Ukrainians - ISW

Russia is conducting an inventory of real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to seize property from local residents. This is stated in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 29, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had added 251,750 real estate objects from the TOT of Ukraine to the Russian Unified State Register of Real Estate as part of an inventory of real estate objects in the occupied territories.

Khusnullin stated that the inventory process will allow residents of the occupied territories to quickly formalize and "protect" their property rights and will allow Russia to assess real estate. Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, reacted to Khusnullin's statements and emphasized on May 6 that Russia plans to nationalize all inventoried real estate in occupied Ukraine, essentially "looting" property from its Ukrainian owners - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Earlier, ISW observed how the nationalization of property in occupied Ukraine allows the Russian government to auction off this property to Russian citizens, which facilitates the illegal resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine from Russia.

The Crimean Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) published a story on May 7 detailing how two women who left occupied Crimea for Kyiv in 2019 after refusing to obtain Russian passports discovered that the Russian occupation administration had confiscated and sold their apartment in Crimea to a Russian soldier - the report says.

According to ISW, the Russian policy of nationalizing property is increasingly leading to the displacement of residents of occupied Ukraine and the deprivation of their homes.

In the temporarily occupied territories, they started forcibly seizing housing from Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The occupation authorities of Mariupol are trying to take apartments from local residents, declaring them "ownerless". Due to the lack of documents and delays in the inheritance process, Mariupol residents risk losing their housing.

