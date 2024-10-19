Invaders start a large-scale “inventory” of Ukrainian real estate in the occupied Luhansk region - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian invaders intend to conduct an “inventory” of 100,000 properties in the occupied Luhansk region by the end of 2024. The goal is to identify the property of Ukrainians who have not received Russian citizenship.
The Russian invaders plan to conduct an "inventory" of all real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region by the end of 2024 - at least 100 thousand objects. This is reported on the website of the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
They will start with the Stanychno-Luhansk district of the region. The main goal of this "campaign" is to identify the property of Ukrainians who have not changed their citizenship, have not received a Russian passport, and have not formalized it in accordance with Kremlin legislation,
Details
It is noted that the occupiers have also created a special housing fund of so-called "ownerless" housing in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.
The fund is created to take away real estate from their rightful owners,
Occupants use child labor - Resistance16.10.24, 15:55 • 11467 views