Occupants use child labor - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for National Resistance reported that children were involved in harvesting and manufacturing drones in the occupied territories.
The Center for National Resistance reported about the use of child labor by the invaders, UNN reports.
Details
"Russians are returning to the Soviet practice of involving children in harvesting and cultivating land in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Such lessons of free labor were "conducted" for students of the 4th Melitopol school," the Center of National Resistance reported.
According to the National Resistance Center, regular "agricultural labor" classes are held for high school students. "In this way, the occupiers allegedly prepare future personnel for the agricultural sector. However, in practice, this is the use of free child labor and is considered a form of exploitation and is recognized as illegal," the National Resistance Center emphasized.
"In addition, the Russians are actively involving Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories in manufacturing drones for the needs of the enemy army. To do this, the Kremlin provides local schools with textbooks on "unmanned aerial systems," the statement said.
"Under the temporary occupation of Ukraine, child labor has become a criminal reality. It is important that the international community and human rights organizations actively respond to these violations, demanding accountability from the Kremlin," the National Resistance Center said.