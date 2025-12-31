Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attack

$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 22515 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 21367 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 19505 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 20565 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 17213 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 16363 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 22666 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 32513 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22039 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Publications
Exclusives
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31
Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Oleh Kiper
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
France
Kupiansk
Poland
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Series
Starlink

Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On the night of December 31, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with drones. In Bila Tserkva, an apartment building was damaged, windows were blown out and balconies from the first to the sixth floor were damaged, explosions thundered in Kyiv.

Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attack

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with drones. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, a multi-story residential building in Bila Tserkva was damaged.

Its windows were blown out and balconies from the first to the sixth floor were damaged. There were no reports of injuries among residents. The enemy attack continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones

- Kalashnyk urged.

Meanwhile, local publics report explosions in Kyiv.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district: a National Guardsman killed and two more law enforcement officers injured

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv