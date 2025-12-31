Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attack

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with drones. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, a multi-story residential building in Bila Tserkva was damaged.

Its windows were blown out and balconies from the first to the sixth floor were damaged. There were no reports of injuries among residents. The enemy attack continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Kalashnyk urged.

Meanwhile, local publics report explosions in Kyiv.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

