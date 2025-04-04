In the Kyiv region, six people were detained for shooting in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva. A visitor to the sports club was injured, police are looking for four more people involved.
In Bila Tserkva, a group of unknown persons broke into a sports club in a shopping center and opened fire, wounding a visitor. The police are looking for the attackers.
Prosecutors will appeal the court's decision to release from custody a minor suspected of severely beating a girl in Bila Tserkva.
In Bila Tserkva, a minor boy beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance of an apartment building. The incident, which occurred at the end of last year, was filmed on a phone by another participant in the event.
In Bila Tserkva, a teenager beat and extorted 15 thousand hryvnias from a 12-year-old girl. The young man was served a notice of suspicion for torture and extortion during martial law.
Police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old girl by three juveniles in Bila Tserkva. The incident was captured on video, and the suspected attackers are a girl of the same age as the victim and two boys aged 15-16.
A 30-year-old Petro underwent the first heart retransplantation in Ukraine after a previous operation in Minsk. The donor was a woman from Bila Tserkva who died from a stroke.
The head of the Kyiv RMA reported that 110 companies and 1442 stores participated in the National Cashback program. The government's initiative is aimed at supporting the national economy and local businesses in times of war.
A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.
In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.
A new rehabilitation center for severely wounded soldiers has been opened in the Bila Tserkva community. The center is equipped with modern equipment and can accommodate 20 patients at a time.
A 42-year-old woman from Odesa was behaving aggressively and swearing at a minibus driver who did not stop at the station. The police classified the woman's actions as disorderly conduct and drew up an administrative report.
The Government of Ukraine has appointed new Deputy Ministers of Agrarian Policy and Veterans Affairs, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. The Deputy Minister of Culture was dismissed, and personnel changes in the Kyiv region were approved.
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and the region. The Air Force reported an enemy high-speed target moving through Chernihiv region in the direction of Vasylkiv. The population is urged to immediately go for cover.
A 23-year-old BMW driver under the influence of drugs lost control of his car and crashed into an electric pole. An 18-year-old pedestrian was injured as a result of the pole falling and hospitalized with injuries.
In the village of Horoshkiv, Tetiiv community, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine retrieved the body of a dead woman from a local pond. The incident occurred on September 27, and the body was found on the surface of the water.
Ten communities in Kyiv Oblast have received new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August, and the fleet is expected to be replenished with 55 units by the end of the year.
In Kyiv region, they discussed energy independence, preparations for the school year, and the region's recovery. They also considered veterans' policy and the intensification of international cooperation.
Experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified the fragments of DPRK missiles after the strikes on Kyiv region. Experts are confident in the origin of the missiles, but cannot establish the date of their manufacture.
In Kyiv region, a 57-year-old man is suspected of throwing a grenade into a house during a quarrel. His wife was killed, he and his son were injured. The suspect has been detained and faces up to 15 years in prison.
The driver of a Volkswagen lost control and collided with a tree in Kyiv region, resulting in the driver and passenger being hospitalized with injuries.
Another 4 MAN trucks, purchased at the expense of the local budget of Bila Tserkva, were handed over to the 72nd Brigade by the Kyiv region authorities.
Air alert all over Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force warns of missiles in different regions.
In Odesa region, a 15-year-old boy brought home an unknown object from the forest belt and tried to disassemble it. As a result, the object detonated and the boy died.
A 44-year-old man from Bila Tserkva, according to police, threatened to blow up a high-rise building, forcing police to evacuate about 150 residents before detaining the intoxicated suspect, who now faces up to 6 years in prison for false bomb threats.
In the Volyn region, a lithium-ion battery exploded in the village of Horodilets, damaging the premises and the power grid.
An explosion and fire occurred in a private house in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, due to a generator, no one was injured.
A 24-year-old man from Bila Tserkva drowned in a river in the village of Hlybochka, Kyiv region.
The Bila Tserkva hospital received an angiograph to provide prompt care to patients with acute myocardial infarction, eliminating the need to transport them to the regional hospital and saving vital time.
According to the representative of Ukrzaliznytsia, since the beginning of 2024, 76 people have died on the Railway, while 90% of accidents occurred due to hitting rolling stock.