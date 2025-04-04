Bila Tserkva

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Shooting in a shopping center in Kyiv region: six people detained, four more wanted

In the Kyiv region, six people were detained for shooting in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva. A visitor to the sports club was injured, police are looking for four more people involved.

Crimes and emergencies • March 18, 07:25 PM • 53651 views

In the Kyiv region unknown persons opened fire in a shopping center: there is a wounded person

In Bila Tserkva, a group of unknown persons broke into a sports club in a shopping center and opened fire, wounding a visitor. The police are looking for the attackers.

Crimes and emergencies • March 18, 10:13 AM • 49168 views

The court softened the preventive measure for the suspect in the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva

Prosecutors will appeal the court's decision to release from custody a minor suspected of severely beating a girl in Bila Tserkva.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 10:32 PM • 15296 views

In the Kyiv region, a teenager beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance hall

In Bila Tserkva, a minor boy beat a 16-year-old girl in the entrance of an apartment building. The incident, which occurred at the end of last year, was filmed on a phone by another participant in the event.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 01:16 PM • 16518 views

Beating a minor in Bila Tserkva: one of the defendants faces up to 12 years in prison

In Bila Tserkva, a teenager beat and extorted 15 thousand hryvnias from a 12-year-old girl. The young man was served a notice of suspicion for torture and extortion during martial law.

Crimes and emergencies • January 21, 10:35 AM • 30541 views

Three teenagers beat up a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: video was found by the police

Police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old girl by three juveniles in Bila Tserkva. The incident was captured on video, and the suspected attackers are a girl of the same age as the victim and two boys aged 15-16.

Society • January 20, 07:03 AM • 77370 views

In Ukraine, the first operation of heart retransplantation was performed

A 30-year-old Petro underwent the first heart retransplantation in Ukraine after a previous operation in Minsk. The donor was a woman from Bila Tserkva who died from a stroke.

Society • January 15, 10:13 AM • 31455 views

“National Cashback: 110 companies and 1442 stores in Kyiv region have already joined the initiative

The head of the Kyiv RMA reported that 110 companies and 1442 stores participated in the National Cashback program. The government's initiative is aimed at supporting the national economy and local businesses in times of war.

Economy • October 17, 12:41 PM • 15841 views

“Dialogue between government and business” platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.

Economy • October 15, 04:49 PM • 29413 views

How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.

Kyiv region • October 10, 04:17 PM • 19449 views

Modern rehabilitation center for military opened in Kyiv region - Kravchenko

A new rehabilitation center for severely wounded soldiers has been opened in the Bila Tserkva community. The center is equipped with modern equipment and can accommodate 20 patients at a time.

Society • October 9, 10:45 AM • 16952 views

Official caused a scandal in a bus in Odesa: police draw up a report

A 42-year-old woman from Odesa was behaving aggressively and swearing at a minibus driver who did not stop at the station. The police classified the woman's actions as disorderly conduct and drew up an administrative report.

Crimes and emergencies • October 8, 03:25 PM • 17028 views

Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in three ministries and approved appointment to the RMA

The Government of Ukraine has appointed new Deputy Ministers of Agrarian Policy and Veterans Affairs, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. The Deputy Minister of Culture was dismissed, and personnel changes in the Kyiv region were approved.

Politics • October 8, 10:56 AM • 13764 views

Air alert declared in Kyiv due to hostile target

An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and the region. The Air Force reported an enemy high-speed target moving through Chernihiv region in the direction of Vasylkiv. The population is urged to immediately go for cover.

War • October 2, 07:08 PM • 43763 views

In Bila Tserkva, a driver under the influence of drugs caused an accident with a victim

A 23-year-old BMW driver under the influence of drugs lost control of his car and crashed into an electric pole. An 18-year-old pedestrian was injured as a result of the pole falling and hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • October 1, 11:42 PM • 20919 views

Body of drowned woman removed from water body in Kyiv region

In the village of Horoshkiv, Tetiiv community, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine retrieved the body of a dead woman from a local pond. The incident occurred on September 27, and the body was found on the surface of the water.

Society • September 28, 09:53 AM • 18513 views

Third batch: ten communities in Kyiv region receive school buses

Ten communities in Kyiv Oblast have received new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August, and the fleet is expected to be replenished with 55 units by the end of the year.

Society • September 24, 05:18 PM • 17284 views

Energy, preparations for the school year, support for veterans: a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities took place in Kyiv Oblast

In Kyiv region, they discussed energy independence, preparations for the school year, and the region's recovery. They also considered veterans' policy and the intensification of international cooperation.

Politics • August 14, 03:55 PM • 36287 views
Exclusive

Ministry of Justice: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise is confident that the enemy launched recent attacks on Kyiv region with North Korean missiles

Experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified the fragments of DPRK missiles after the strikes on Kyiv region. Experts are confident in the origin of the missiles, but cannot establish the date of their manufacture.

War • August 13, 06:59 AM • 72411 views

In Bila Tserkva a man was detained for detonating a grenade: his wife was killed, he and his son were injured

In Kyiv region, a 57-year-old man is suspected of throwing a grenade into a house during a quarrel. His wife was killed, he and his son were injured. The suspect has been detained and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • August 2, 11:50 AM • 18733 views

Driver and passenger of Volkswagen hospitalized after an accident in Kyiv region

The driver of a Volkswagen lost control and collided with a tree in Kyiv region, resulting in the driver and passenger being hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • July 16, 09:50 PM • 23133 views

Ukrainian defenders to receive 4 more MAN trucks from Kyiv region - Kravchenko

Another 4 MAN trucks, purchased at the expense of the local budget of Bila Tserkva, were handed over to the 72nd Brigade by the Kyiv region authorities.

War • July 14, 08:57 AM • 65139 views

Air alert across Ukraine, Air Force warns of enemy missiles

Air alert all over Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force warns of missiles in different regions.

War • July 8, 07:16 AM • 21788 views

Trying to disassemble an unknown object: 15-year-old teenager killed in Odesa region by explosion

In Odesa region, a 15-year-old boy brought home an unknown object from the forest belt and tried to disassemble it. As a result, the object detonated and the boy died.

Society • July 3, 02:27 PM • 21354 views

Man threatened to blow up a high-rise building in Kyiv region: he was served a notice of suspicion

A 44-year-old man from Bila Tserkva, according to police, threatened to blow up a high-rise building, forcing police to evacuate about 150 residents before detaining the intoxicated suspect, who now faces up to 6 years in prison for false bomb threats.

Kyiv • July 3, 12:36 PM • 40837 views

A battery exploded in Volyn, damaging a house

In the Volyn region, a lithium-ion battery exploded in the village of Horodilets, damaging the premises and the power grid.

Crimes and emergencies • July 3, 09:58 AM • 17459 views

A generator caused a fire in Bila Tserkva: it exploded after several hours of work

An explosion and fire occurred in a private house in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, due to a generator, no one was injured.

Crimes and emergencies • July 2, 09:51 AM • 17430 views

Body of drowned man found in river in Kyiv region

A 24-year-old man from Bila Tserkva drowned in a river in the village of Hlybochka, Kyiv region.

Society • June 29, 07:20 PM • 22494 views

Bila Tserkva Hospital Receives Angiograph to Help Patients with Acute Heart Attack - Head of Kyiv RMA

The Bila Tserkva hospital received an angiograph to provide prompt care to patients with acute myocardial infarction, eliminating the need to transport them to the regional hospital and saving vital time.

Society • June 18, 12:26 PM • 19723 views

76 people have died on the railway since the beginning of the year

According to the representative of Ukrzaliznytsia, since the beginning of 2024, 76 people have died on the Railway, while 90% of accidents occurred due to hitting rolling stock.

Society • May 29, 12:43 PM • 18437 views