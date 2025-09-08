Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stick

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
04:59 PM • 370 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 6032 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 11752 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 33736 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 25690 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 22383 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24225 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25593 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26296 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29451 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
71%
754mm
Popular news
"Mole" of the FSB in the ranks of NABU: new details in the case emergedPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 07:37 AM • 4540 views
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officersPhotoSeptember 8, 08:52 AM • 7602 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideoSeptember 8, 09:27 AM • 31148 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 12605 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhoto01:17 PM • 4296 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo03:42 PM • 6050 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 12779 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 68409 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 54473 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 55196 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Serhiy Rebrov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Hungary
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 2224 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 2950 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 68416 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 37887 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 41939 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
Forbes
Financial Times

Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stick

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In Bila Tserkva, a guy inflicted bodily harm on two men. The police are identifying the victims, circumstances, and witnesses of the incident.

Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stick

In the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a young man inflicted bodily injuries with his feet and a stick on two men, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a video of the incident was discovered during Internet monitoring.

Teenagers beat up a friend in Lviv region and posted the video online: police are identifying those involved in the incident29.07.25, 22:41 • 3890 views

The police registered an appeal regarding this fact to the unified register of applications and reports of criminal offenses and other events.

Currently, the victims, all circumstances, and possible witnesses of the specified event are being identified 

- added law enforcement officers.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva