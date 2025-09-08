Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stick
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, a guy inflicted bodily harm on two men. The police are identifying the victims, circumstances, and witnesses of the incident.
In the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a young man inflicted bodily injuries with his feet and a stick on two men, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, a video of the incident was discovered during Internet monitoring.
The police registered an appeal regarding this fact to the unified register of applications and reports of criminal offenses and other events.
Currently, the victims, all circumstances, and possible witnesses of the specified event are being identified