Teenagers beat up a friend in Lviv region and posted the video online: police are identifying those involved in the incident

In one of the villages of Stryi district in Lviv region, minors beat up a friend and posted the video online. Law enforcement officers are identifying all participants of the incident, after which the issue of bringing them to justice will be decided. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region, according to UNN.

In Lviv region, police are identifying minors who beat up a friend and posted the video online. The publication was discovered by police today, July 29, during social media monitoring. The video's comments also indicate that the incident took place in one of the villages of Stryi district. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers are identifying all participants of the incident, after which the issue of bringing them to justice will be decided.

