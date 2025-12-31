Mother and 4-year-old daughter in hospital: family poisoned by carbon monoxide near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house; the woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

On December 31 at 07:05, the police received a report from medics that a family in Bila Tserkva had been poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. Medics provided assistance to the victims - a 45-year-old couple and their 4-year-old daughter. Later, the mother and child were hospitalized for further examination.

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement

According to preliminary information from gas service employees, the family was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the absence of a ventilation duct, probably as a result of a faulty gas water heater. The gas supply in the house was shut off for further inspection.

A juvenile inspector, while in the medical facility, spoke with the child's mother. According to the woman, technical malfunctions of the gas equipment occurred in the house the day before, which probably caused a gas leak. Currently, the girl is in the intensive care unit, conscious, and her life is not in danger.

Poltava region: two adults and five children poisoned by an unknown substance