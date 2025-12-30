Poltava region: two adults and five children poisoned by an unknown substance

In Poltava region, two adults and five children were poisoned by an unknown substance, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, two cases of poisoning were recorded in Poltava region in Lubny district. The first was in the village of Denysivka, where an adult and two children were poisoned by an unknown substance, and the second was in Lubny, where an adult and three children were poisoned.

It is currently unknown what substance poisoned the victims, as well as their condition.

