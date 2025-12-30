$42.220.15
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
11:22 AM • 4892 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 9112 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 14729 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 16424 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22005 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 22897 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 29904 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30333 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 23189 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 11368 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 7376 views
Poltava region: two adults and five children poisoned by an unknown substance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In the Poltava region, two cases of poisoning with an unknown substance have been recorded, leading to the hospitalization of two adults and five children. The victims are in the Lubny district; their condition and the type of substance are currently unknown.

Poltava region: two adults and five children poisoned by an unknown substance

In Poltava region, two adults and five children were poisoned by an unknown substance, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, two cases of poisoning were recorded in Poltava region in Lubny district. The first was in the village of Denysivka, where an adult and two children were poisoned by an unknown substance, and the second was in Lubny, where an adult and three children were poisoned.

It is currently unknown what substance poisoned the victims, as well as their condition.

In Zakarpattia, parents and their six children almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning29.12.25, 13:57 • 2454 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Village
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine