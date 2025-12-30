Poltava region: two adults and five children poisoned by an unknown substance
Kyiv • UNN
In the Poltava region, two cases of poisoning with an unknown substance have been recorded, leading to the hospitalization of two adults and five children. The victims are in the Lubny district; their condition and the type of substance are currently unknown.
In Poltava region, two adults and five children were poisoned by an unknown substance, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to rescuers, two cases of poisoning were recorded in Poltava region in Lubny district. The first was in the village of Denysivka, where an adult and two children were poisoned by an unknown substance, and the second was in Lubny, where an adult and three children were poisoned.
It is currently unknown what substance poisoned the victims, as well as their condition.
