In Zakarpattia, parents and their six children almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning

In Zakarpattia, a family of eight narrowly escaped carbon monoxide poisoning, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In the village of Oleshnyk, Berehove district, around four in the morning, the father of the family woke up to a loud bang. Leaving the room, he found his wife unconscious on the floor. The man immediately revived the woman and opened all windows and doors to ventilate the room.

The couple's six children (aged 11 to 24) also complained of feeling unwell. The father took the entire family to the hospital. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis: carbon monoxide poisoning.

