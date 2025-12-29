In Zakarpattia, parents and their six children almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 10690 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 26356 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 45418 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 51314 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 46554 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 37560 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 42334 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50870 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34763 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45609 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Popular news
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 36387 views
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 6638 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 20689 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 11664 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 14492 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 3322 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 34531 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 129446 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 174580 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 95952 views
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 11720 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 31075 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 41619 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 129431 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 42118 views
Fox News

In Zakarpattia, parents and their six children almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In Zakarpattia, a family of eight, including six children, was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. The father of the family timely detected the danger and took measures to ventilate the premises.

In Zakarpattia, parents and their six children almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning

In Zakarpattia, a family of eight narrowly escaped carbon monoxide poisoning, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In the village of Oleshnyk, Berehove district, around four in the morning, the father of the family woke up to a loud bang. Leaving the room, he found his wife unconscious on the floor. The man immediately revived the woman and opened all windows and doors to ventilate the room.

Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition12.12.25, 15:02 • 4902 views

The couple's six children (aged 11 to 24) also complained of feeling unwell. The father took the entire family to the hospital. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis: carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement28.12.25, 12:43 • 17893 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine