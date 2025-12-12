Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition

A couple and their young daughter were found lifeless in a townhouse near Kyiv, and their 4-year-old son was also in the house in critical condition. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, who added that the preliminary cause of the tragedy was carbon monoxide poisoning, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from neighbors that they had found a couple and their young daughter lifeless in one of the townhouses in the village of Bilohorodka.

Law enforcement officers established that a 56-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and their 11-year-old daughter had died. Their 4-year-old son was also in the house in critical condition and with signs of dehydration.

The child was hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Additionally

According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was carbon monoxide poisoning, likely due to a malfunction of the gas heating boiler in the private house. The final conclusions regarding the causes of the incident will be provided by the relevant services after inspections and examinations.

Investigators of the Bucha District Police Department of Kyiv Oblast opened criminal proceedings on this fact (paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Kyiv Oblast police urge citizens to be vigilant, as carbon monoxide is invisible and dangerous. Regularly check the serviceability of gas appliances and ventilation in your homes.