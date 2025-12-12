Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition

$42.270.01
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 224 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 530 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 13316 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 13304 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 15075 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 15932 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 19811 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 26872 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 38898 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 46668 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Погода
+8°
3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 17653 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 24032 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 25166 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 12177 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 10447 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 536 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 13324 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 61130 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 64596 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 64082 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 370 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 7998 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 40576 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 39437 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 44388 views
Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

A couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found lifeless in a townhouse in Bilohorodka. Their 4-year-old son is in critical condition. The probable cause of the tragedy is carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty boiler.

Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition

A couple and their young daughter were found lifeless in a townhouse near Kyiv, and their 4-year-old son was also in the house in critical condition. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, who added that the preliminary cause of the tragedy was carbon monoxide poisoning, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from neighbors that they had found a couple and their young daughter lifeless in one of the townhouses in the village of Bilohorodka.

Law enforcement officers established that a 56-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and their 11-year-old daughter had died. Their 4-year-old son was also in the house in critical condition and with signs of dehydration.

The child was hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning17.02.25, 10:56 • 21438 views

Additionally

According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was carbon monoxide poisoning, likely due to a malfunction of the gas heating boiler in the private house. The final conclusions regarding the causes of the incident will be provided by the relevant services after inspections and examinations.

Investigators of the Bucha District Police Department of Kyiv Oblast opened criminal proceedings on this fact (paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Kyiv Oblast police urge citizens to be vigilant, as carbon monoxide is invisible and dangerous. Regularly check the serviceability of gas appliances and ventilation in your homes.

Antonina Tumanova

