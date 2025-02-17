ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60339 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82900 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119428 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113129 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116769 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154681 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21190 views

In the village of Velyki Hrybovychi, two children aged 7 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide and hospitalized. This is the 11th such incident in the Lviv community since the beginning of the year, with 26 people affected.

On February 17, two children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the village of Velyki Hrybovychi, Lviv region. They were hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

On February 17, at about 02:53 a.m., two children aged 7 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private one-story house in Velyki Hrybovychi,

- the statement said.

Details

The injured were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

In total, since the beginning of 2025, this is the 11th case of carbon monoxide poisoning in the Lviv community, which has affected 26 people, 11 of whom are children. Unfortunately, 2 people died.

Recall

In January 2025, 46 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine , 20 of them among children. Most cases were registered in Chernivtsi and Lviv regions, and one person died.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
lvivLviv

