Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

On February 17, two children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the village of Velyki Hrybovychi, Lviv region. They were hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

On February 17, at about 02:53 a.m., two children aged 7 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private one-story house in Velyki Hrybovychi, - the statement said.

Details

The injured were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

In total, since the beginning of 2025, this is the 11th case of carbon monoxide poisoning in the Lviv community, which has affected 26 people, 11 of whom are children. Unfortunately, 2 people died.

Recall

In January 2025, 46 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine , 20 of them among children. Most cases were registered in Chernivtsi and Lviv regions, and one person died.