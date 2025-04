International Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Donkey Day, Coca-Cola's birthday. What else can be celebrated on May 8

Today, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark the International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent The event was established in 1948 in honor of the Swiss public figure, humanitarian and volunteer Henri Dunant, who began to create the first groups of volunteers who carried the wounded from the battlefield and provided them with medical care.