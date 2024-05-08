International Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Donkey Day, Coca-Cola's birthday. What else can be celebrated on May 8

Today, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, UNN reports.

The event was founded in 1948 in honor of the Swiss public figure, humanitarian and volunteer Henri Dunant, who was born on May 8, 1828.

It was Dunant who began to create the first groups of volunteers who carried the wounded from the battlefield and provided them with medical care.

The volunteer movement started by Dunant gradually gained momentum, and in 1928 it was formalized into the International Red Cross Society.

Today, this movement unites more than 17 million employees and volunteers in 180 countries.

You can also join the Donkey Day today.

For many centuries, the donkey has served people as a riding and pack animal in the most unfavorable climates and terrains. Donkeys were the first animals that people began to use for cargo transportation.

These animals worked on the construction of the Egyptian pyramids. Ancient Jews and Syrians measured their wealth by the number of donkeys they owned. These animals always do all the hard work with pride and endurance, which is partly due to their stubborn nature.

Coca-Cola fans also have their own holiday today. It is believed that it was on May 8 that accountant Frank Robinson came up with the name of the drink made by pharmacist John Pemberton. Robinson also made the inscription "Coca-Cola" in curly letters, which became the logo of the drink.

Today, many countries around the world are holding events dedicated to World Ovarian Cancer Day.

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the ovaries and can spread to other parts of the body. It is often called the "silent killer" because it is difficult to detect in the early stages and symptoms may not appear until the cancer has progressed.

According to statistics, about 240 thousand new cases of this type of cancer are registered among women every year. About 150 thousand women die from ovarian cancer.

You can still join the International Thalassemia Day today.

Thalassemia is a hereditary blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production. The severity and symptoms of thalassemia can vary widely, from none to severe.

In severe cases, treatment includes regular blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy, and folic acid supplementation. In some cases, bone marrow transplantation may be considered.

According to statistics, about 280 million people worldwide suffer from thalassemia, of whom about 500,000 suffer from severe forms of the disease.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle John the Theologian.

John the Theologian is considered one of the closest companions of Jesus Christ. After his death and Resurrection, John preached for a long time in Ephesus. He is the author of the Book of Revelation.

According to legend, in his old age John the Theologian ordered his disciples to dig a grave and fill it with earth after he had lain down in it. The disciples fulfilled the order. But later the grave was empty.

Today Ivan, Stanislav, and Arseniy celebrate their name days.