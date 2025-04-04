Aleksandar Vučić

The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.
The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.
The Serbian Parliament has dismissed the Vučević government following student protests triggered by the roof collapse at the train station in Novi Sad. A 30-day period begins for the formation of a new government.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.
Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Belgrade. They demand the publication of documents and the punishment of those responsible for the corruption that led to the tragedy in Novi Sad.
Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host referred to the protesters as a "mob". Protests spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.
Serbia voted in favor of the European resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, but President Vucic called it a mistake. He attributed the decision to his own fatigue and apologized to his citizens.
Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.
A car from the motorcade of Serbian President Vucic lost a wheel while driving, which was recorded by a dashcam. Security guards responded quickly, there were no injuries, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.
President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.
Serbian President Vucic has declared his refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies while he is in power. He plans to hold talks with Putin on US sanctions in the oil industry.
In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.
Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.
Serbia lost its daily supply of 1. 7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Serbia have a telephone conversation to discuss the development of bilateral relations and coordination of efforts on the path to the EU. Serbia provides financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, but refrains from sanctions against Russia.
The Central Election Commission of Kosovo refused to allow the Serbian List party to participate in the parliamentary elections. The reason was the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.
The President of Ukraine met with the newly appointed ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. They discussed trade, energy support and military assistance.
Belgrade hosts a 29,000-strong rally in support of students blockading the university over the deaths of 15 people in Novi Sad. The protesters demand punishment for the perpetrators and the establishment of a transitional government.
The Serbian president announces that the Slovak prime minister is scheduled to visit Moscow over the gas issue. Slovakia is looking for a solution after Ukraine announced that it would stop transiting Russian gas from January 1, 2025.
The President of Serbia announced the upcoming US sanctions against NIS due to its russian ownership. Serbia is considering reducing Gazprom's share in the company below 50%.
Serbian President Vujicic announced the urgent arrangement of bomb shelters in case of nuclear war. According to him, the current situation in the world is getting out of control and may lead to a larger conflict.
The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.
Serbian President Vucic called Putin to cancel his participation in the BRICS summit. During the conversation, he raised the topic of a ceasefire, but Putin showed no interest.
At least 19 people have died due to heavy rains and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbia, Croatia, and the EU are ready to assist in the aftermath of the disaster.
AMG Lithium has opened a plant to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The plant will produce 20,000 tons per year, enough for half a million electric cars.
Tens of thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining. The authorities accuse the protesters of plotting to overthrow President Vucic, comparing the actions to the events on the Maidan in Kyiv.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.
Serbian authorities arrested a person who threatened the security of President Aleksandar Vucic after an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.