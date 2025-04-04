Aleksandar Vučić

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13846 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24410 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62380 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120492 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308543 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213367 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244035 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255006 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128655 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388798 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308543 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1618 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12444 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42935 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71001 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56705 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Aleksandar Vučić

Driver's licenses in the EU: new rules, penalties and changes for drivers

The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.

News of the World • March 26, 10:01 AM • 41527 views

Amid record protests in Serbia, EU leaders are calling on President Vucic to commit to fundamental reforms

The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12311 views

The government of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Vučević, has been dismissed

The Serbian Parliament has dismissed the Vučević government following student protests triggered by the roof collapse at the train station in Novi Sad. A 30-day period begins for the formation of a new government.

News of the World • March 19, 11:28 AM • 40868 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies

Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.

News of the World • March 16, 06:01 PM • 28612 views

Large-scale protests in Belgrade: students demand justice after the tragedy at the train station in Novi Sad

Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Belgrade. They demand the publication of documents and the punishment of those responsible for the corruption that led to the tragedy in Novi Sad.

News of the World • March 15, 02:10 AM • 18034 views

In Serbia, protesters blocked the national radio and television

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host referred to the protesters as a "mob". Protests spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.

News of the World • March 11, 12:34 PM • 15423 views

Vucic regrets supporting “European” resolution on Ukraine in the UN

Serbia voted in favor of the European resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, but President Vucic called it a mistake. He attributed the decision to his own fatigue and apologized to his citizens.

Politics • February 25, 08:29 AM • 32048 views

In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.

News of the World • February 15, 03:20 PM • 25417 views

Serbian President's motorcade has a wheel fall off while driving: video of the incident

A car from the motorcade of Serbian President Vucic lost a wheel while driving, which was recorded by a dashcam. Security guards responded quickly, there were no injuries, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

News of the World • February 9, 12:41 AM • 36157 views

Deadly collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad: experts reveal “deafening corruption”

An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.

News of the World • February 6, 11:32 AM • 26544 views

Serbian President considers holding early elections in April

President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.

News of the World • January 29, 10:00 AM • 22899 views

Serbian President says he will not impose sanctions against Russia - media

Serbian President Vucic has declared his refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies while he is in power. He plans to hold talks with Putin on US sanctions in the oil industry.

News of the World • January 25, 03:49 PM • 37390 views

Protest in Serbia: students demand to bring to justice those responsible for the tragedy at the train station

In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.

News of the World • January 17, 11:04 PM • 27778 views

Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Economy • January 12, 08:57 PM • 75565 views

Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1. 7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.

Economy • January 11, 11:52 PM • 35876 views

They coordinated efforts on a common path to the EU: Zelenskyy talks to Vucic

The Presidents of Ukraine and Serbia have a telephone conversation to discuss the development of bilateral relations and coordination of efforts on the path to the EU. Serbia provides financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, but refrains from sanctions against Russia.

Politics • December 26, 06:24 PM • 27546 views

Kosovo Election Commission withdraws ethnic Serb party from elections

The Central Election Commission of Kosovo refused to allow the Serbian List party to participate in the parliamentary elections. The reason was the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.

News of the World • December 24, 07:57 AM • 14433 views

We are counting on a strong voice from Beijing: Zelensky receives new Chinese ambassador and talks about DPRK's participation in war against Ukraine

The President of Ukraine met with the newly appointed ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. They discussed trade, energy support and military assistance.

War • December 23, 07:40 PM • 34569 views

Massive anti-government rally was held in the Serbian capital

Belgrade hosts a 29,000-strong rally in support of students blockading the university over the deaths of 15 people in Novi Sad. The protesters demand punishment for the perpetrators and the establishment of a transitional government.

News of the World • December 23, 06:39 AM • 15623 views

Vucic: Fico is going to see Putin over the situation with gas transit

The Serbian president announces that the Slovak prime minister is scheduled to visit Moscow over the gas issue. Slovakia is looking for a solution after Ukraine announced that it would stop transiting Russian gas from January 1, 2025.

Politics • December 21, 08:31 AM • 23078 views

The US is preparing sanctions against a Serbian oil and gas company over ties to russia

The President of Serbia announced the upcoming US sanctions against NIS due to its russian ownership. Serbia is considering reducing Gazprom's share in the company below 50%.

Economy • December 14, 09:27 PM • 46162 views

Serbia plans to prepare bomb shelters across the country in case of nuclear war

Serbian President Vujicic announced the urgent arrangement of bomb shelters in case of nuclear war. According to him, the current situation in the world is getting out of control and may lead to a larger conflict.

News of the World • November 30, 09:55 AM • 19912 views

Zelensky arrives at the summit in Budapest: shakes hands with Orban

The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.

Politics • November 7, 10:36 AM • 17050 views

Vucic talks about his phone conversation with Putin about the “ceasefire”

Serbian President Vucic called Putin to cancel his participation in the BRICS summit. During the conversation, he raised the topic of a ceasefire, but Putin showed no interest.

War • October 30, 08:04 PM • 34960 views

At least 19 people have died as a result of the worst flooding in recent years in Bosnia

At least 19 people have died due to heavy rains and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbia, Croatia, and the EU are ready to assist in the aftermath of the disaster.

News of the World • October 4, 09:33 PM • 19292 views

Europe's first lithium recycling plant opened in Germany: needed for electric car batteries

AMG Lithium has opened a plant to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The plant will produce 20,000 tons per year, enough for half a million electric cars.

Economy • September 19, 01:00 PM • 17303 views

Protests against lithium mining in Serbia: officials say it's a conspiracy against the president

Tens of thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining. The authorities accuse the protesters of plotting to overthrow President Vucic, comparing the actions to the events on the Maidan in Kyiv.

News of the World • August 10, 11:37 PM • 31617 views

Scholz travels to Serbia for rare meeting with 'isolated' Vucic to finalize lithium deal - Politico

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.

News of the World • July 17, 10:30 AM • 16141 views

Serbia announces arrest of President Aleksandar Vucic over possible threat to his life

Serbian authorities arrested a person who threatened the security of President Aleksandar Vucic after an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

News of the World • May 16, 06:35 AM • 24349 views