Serbian President's motorcade has a wheel fall off while driving: video of the incident

A car from the motorcade of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lost a wheel while driving. This was recorded by a camera. This was reported by Euronews Serbia , UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that Vucic himself jokingly said at the event that his tire had burst on the way to Mokrin. However, it turned out that the incident could have been much more serious, the publication notes.

The footage from the dashcam shows that the car in which the president was traveling might not have had a flat tire, and there is a possibility that an entire wheel fell off - Euronews Serbia said in a report .

This is an armored vehicle specially designed to transport officials, so it is not clear how such an incident could have occurred.

"The president's security team responded quickly, which helped prevent a more serious accident. There were no injuries, and an investigation will determine what exactly happened," the newspaper writes.

