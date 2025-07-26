$41.770.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 20683 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 54354 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 151445 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 66566 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 65169 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 103974 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41767 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54768 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51122 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91928 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

At Comic-Con, the first episode of FX's "Alien: Earth" series, based on the classic horror films, was screened. The series, set to premiere on August 12, tells the story of a xenomorph that has landed on Earth, and explores themes of immortality, corporate greed, and brotherly love.

The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con

The first episode of the TV series "Alien: Earth" was shown at Comic-Con. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Alien: Earth," an FX series based on 20th Century Studios' classic sci-fi horror films, was reportedly shown for the first time on a huge screen to more than 6,500 fans before the show's premiere on FX and Hulu on August 12. It was a frantic and exciting experience, showcasing epic, intimate, and poignant moments.

This is definitely the biggest thing I've ever done 

- said Noah Hawley, the showrunner who wrote and directed the pilot episode.

The series essentially tells the story of a spaceship that crashed and brought the terrifying Alien xenomorph to Earth. But, as expected, there's much more going on in the series. It touches on themes of humanity's quest for immortality, corporate greed (and inter-corporate wars), and brotherly love.

Sydney Chandler plays a young woman named Wendy, who is a first-of-its-kind hybrid — a humanoid robot infused with human consciousness, created by one of the megacorporations that rule the world. When a research starship belonging to another megacorporation crashes in a Southeast Asian megacity, Wendy leads a rescue mission to find her brother. No one knows that the ship contains a xenomorph, as well as a bunch of brand new alien creatures.

Every hour should contain elements of horror, but it should also be a drama…You'll have to worry that I might kill some of these people. It's entirely possible 

- Hawley said.

Noah Hawley is an American writer, producer, and director. He is best known as the showrunner of the series "Fargo" and "Legion", for which Hawley was awarded the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Television, and Peabody Awards.

"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season02.07.25, 15:56 • 136455 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

