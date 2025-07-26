The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con

The first episode of the TV series "Alien: Earth" was shown at Comic-Con. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Alien: Earth," an FX series based on 20th Century Studios' classic sci-fi horror films, was reportedly shown for the first time on a huge screen to more than 6,500 fans before the show's premiere on FX and Hulu on August 12. It was a frantic and exciting experience, showcasing epic, intimate, and poignant moments.

This is definitely the biggest thing I've ever done - said Noah Hawley, the showrunner who wrote and directed the pilot episode.

The series essentially tells the story of a spaceship that crashed and brought the terrifying Alien xenomorph to Earth. But, as expected, there's much more going on in the series. It touches on themes of humanity's quest for immortality, corporate greed (and inter-corporate wars), and brotherly love.

Sydney Chandler plays a young woman named Wendy, who is a first-of-its-kind hybrid — a humanoid robot infused with human consciousness, created by one of the megacorporations that rule the world. When a research starship belonging to another megacorporation crashes in a Southeast Asian megacity, Wendy leads a rescue mission to find her brother. No one knows that the ship contains a xenomorph, as well as a bunch of brand new alien creatures.

Every hour should contain elements of horror, but it should also be a drama…You'll have to worry that I might kill some of these people. It's entirely possible - Hawley said.

Noah Hawley is an American writer, producer, and director. He is best known as the showrunner of the series "Fargo" and "Legion", for which Hawley was awarded the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Television, and Peabody Awards.

