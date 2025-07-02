$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

FX ordered a fifth season of "The Bear" less than a week after the premiere of the fourth season. The new season will be released in 2026 on Hulu, continuing the story of the characters developing their restaurant.

FX ordered a fifth season of the Emmy-winning series "The Bear" less than a week after the premiere of the fourth season on June 25, reports The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Like previous seasons, the series will stream on Hulu. The fifth season is expected to be released in 2026.

"'The Bear' continues to be a fan favorite around the world, and their reaction to this season — judging by the incredibly high viewership — has been as impressive as any of the previous seasons," said FX chairman John Landgraf.

FX and Hulu have not released any viewership data for the fourth season. However, past seasons have performed well: the third season spent six weeks in the top ten on streaming services in the Nielsen chart and accumulated about 4.5 billion minutes of viewing during that period.

In the current season, which was filmed simultaneously with the third season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of "The Bear" staff try to move the restaurant forward — while a ticking clock reminds everyone how much time they have left.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

