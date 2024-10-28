The Bear star will turn into Bruce Springsteen in a new biopic: first photo
Kyiv • UNN
The first still of the Bear series star in the role of the legendary rock musician has been released. Deliver Me From Nowhere, a biopic about the creation of Nebraska, will be released in 2025.
The first image of actor Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen for the upcoming biopic has been released, UNN reports citing NME.
Details
The Bear star will play a rock icon in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a film about the making of the 1982 album Nebraska.
As production on the film begins ahead of its release in 2025, the first photo of White as Springsteen has been released, showing the star in the musician's character.
Walt Disney Studios
In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere will also feature Peaky Blinders' Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Succession's Jeremy Strong as John Landau's mentor and manager, and Black Bird's Paul Walter Gauser as guitar tech Mike Butlan.
Also on board are Mothering Sunday's Odesa Young as the beloved Faye and Quantum Leap's Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.
Speaking recently about White's performance, the real Landau told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh my God, he's just perfect. The casting is wonderful. [Director] Scott [Cooper] told me at the beginning: 'We're going to cast the right cast, and we're going to tell the right story,' and he cast the right cast.
In an interview with GQ in August, White spoke about his preparation for the role, explaining: "I'm very fortunate to have a team of people who help young actors portray rock stars. I have a really talented group of people who are helping me train vocally and musically to get ready for this." He added that Springsteen has been "really supportive of the project" and called the rock icon "just the nicest guy.
"The Bear", "The Heirs" and "Quarrel": winners of the Emmy Awards 2023 announced16.01.24, 10:32 • 31576 views