"The Bear", "The Heirs" and "Quarrel": winners of the Emmy Awards 2023 announced

The main winners of the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony were The Bear, Succession and Beef.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the list of winners and applicants published on the award website.

Details

Yesterday was the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony, which honored the best achievements in the 2022-2023 television season. This year's event took place after the new year due to strikes by the guilds of writers and actors.

The series Succession was awarded as the best drama series. In turn, the best comedy series was The Bear, and the championship among miniseries or anthology series went to Beef.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver received the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah was named Best Talk Series.

Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Succession celebrate victory