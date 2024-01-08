Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Succession celebrate victory

The movie "Oppenheimer" became the main winner at the Golden Globe Awards, taking five awards, including the main one. The list of winners and nominees has been published on the award website, UNN reports.

Details

According to the BBC, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were honored for their acting, and Christopher Nolan won Best Director.

"The Heirs won the most TV categories after its high-profile fourth and final season.

Meanwhile, Barbie won the first award for box office achievement, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide.

Two wins each went to Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Poor Things, and one for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The star of the latter film, Lily Gladstone, was named Best Dramatic Actress, making her the first Indigenous person to win the award, which she called "historic.

Oppenheimer star Murphy paid tribute to Nolan's "rigor, focus and dedication" in making the film, which grossed $954 million at the box office and won Best Drama at the ceremony.

The biopic also won awards for Best Music and Best Supporting Actor for Downey Jr. who played U.S. government official Lewis Strauss.

Downey Jr acknowledged the film's unlikely box office success in his acceptance speech, joking: "A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1bn?"

Succession became a multiple winner in TV categories after the fourth and final season of the drama about a media mogul and his children fighting for control of his company.

Kieran Culkin, who played in the series, was recognized as the best television actor. His co-star Sarah Snook was named Best Television Actress and told the audience: "This show changed my life.

British star Matthew McFadden was also named Best Supporting Actor for his role in the series.

The critically acclaimed show also won in the Best Drama Series nomination, the evening's top prize in the television categories.

Billie Eilish won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?, one of three songs nominated from the Barbie soundtrack.

Actor Paul Giamatti was recognized as the best actor in a drama in the movie The Holdovers. He plays a teacher who is forced to stay at a boarding school for Christmas to look after children who don't return home for the holidays.

The courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall won the award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Screenplay.

Other winners in the television categories include Stephen Yun and Ali Wong, who were recognized for their performances in the show Beef, as well as Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri from The Bear.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki was named Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. She thanked the show's producers "for entrusting me with this role".

Emma Stone was recognized as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the movie Poor Things, which also won Best Musical or Comedy Movie.

Addendum

The Golden Globes mark the first major ceremony of the film awards season, which culminates in the Oscars on March 10.