Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Succession celebrate victory

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 64620 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108115 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137167 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135602 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171249 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178169 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167160 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103204 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102962 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104972 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74560 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48310 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 64626 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259507 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34136 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137167 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106056 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106061 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122216 views
Actual
Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Succession celebrate victory

Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Succession celebrate victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28620 views

Oppenheimer dominated the Golden Globes, winning five awards, including Best Picture, while The Heirs led the way in terms of TV wins.

The movie "Oppenheimer" became the main winner at the Golden Globe Awards, taking five awards, including the main one. The list of winners and nominees has been published on the award website, UNN reports.

Details

According to the BBC, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were honored for their acting, and Christopher Nolan won Best Director.

"The Heirs won the most TV categories after its high-profile fourth and final season.

Meanwhile, Barbie won the first award for box office achievement, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide.

Two wins each went to Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Poor Things, and one for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The star of the latter film, Lily Gladstone, was named Best Dramatic Actress, making her the first Indigenous person to win the award, which she called "historic.

Oppenheimer star Murphy paid tribute to Nolan's "rigor, focus and dedication" in making the film, which grossed $954 million at the box office and won Best Drama at the ceremony.

The biopic also won awards for Best Music and Best Supporting Actor for Downey Jr. who played U.S. government official Lewis Strauss.

Downey Jr acknowledged the film's unlikely box office success in his acceptance speech, joking: "A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1bn?"

Succession became a multiple winner in TV categories after the fourth and final season of the drama about a media mogul and his children fighting for control of his company.

Kieran Culkin, who played in the series, was recognized as the best television actor. His co-star Sarah Snook was named Best Television Actress and told the audience: "This show changed my life.

British star Matthew McFadden was also named Best Supporting Actor for his role in the series. 

The critically acclaimed show also won in the Best Drama Series nomination, the evening's top prize in the television categories.

Billie Eilish won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?, one of three songs nominated from the Barbie soundtrack.

Actor Paul Giamatti was recognized as the best actor in a drama in the movie The Holdovers. He plays a teacher who is forced to stay at a boarding school for Christmas to look after children who don't return home for the holidays.

The courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall won the award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Screenplay. 

Other winners in the television categories include Stephen Yun and Ali Wong, who were recognized for their performances in the show Beef, as well as Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri from The Bear.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki was named Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. She thanked the show's producers "for entrusting me with this role".

Emma Stone was recognized as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the movie Poor Things, which also won Best Musical or Comedy Movie.

Addendum

The Golden Globes mark the first major ceremony of the film awards season, which culminates in the Oscars on March 10.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Culture

Contact us about advertising