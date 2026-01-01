Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026

$42.390.17
Exclusive
08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 19145 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 67178 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 67712 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 61481 views
Kyiv • UNN

 194 views

In 2026, hairstyle trends will be defined by elegance and restraint, including the breakup bob, bixie, micro-bob, and side-swept bangs. Smooth hairstyles are also making a comeback.

Elegance and restraint will define hair trends in 2026. Read about the main hair trends on UNN.

Breakup bob

Break-Up Bob — from the word breakup. This hairstyle is already called universal, but at the same time one of the most expressive. Usually, such a bob reaches the jawline or slightly below. The ends are treated, which adds volume. This hairstyle can be adapted to most face types.

Bixie

It's a mix of pixie and bob. This layered and slightly messy hairstyle will suit both straight and slightly wavy hair.

Micro-bob

This hairstyle easily adds volume. Its length barely covers the ears.

Side bangs

If you are not ready for short bangs, then this option will be ideal for you, you don't even have to cut your hair for it - just change the parting and fix the strand.

Sleek hairstyles are also making a comeback.

As for the color palette, honey and wheat shades will be popular, as well as deep red cherry.

