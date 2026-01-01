Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026

Elegance and restraint will define hair trends in 2026. Read about the main hair trends on UNN.

Breakup bob

Break-Up Bob — from the word breakup. This hairstyle is already called universal, but at the same time one of the most expressive. Usually, such a bob reaches the jawline or slightly below. The ends are treated, which adds volume. This hairstyle can be adapted to most face types.

Bixie

It's a mix of pixie and bob. This layered and slightly messy hairstyle will suit both straight and slightly wavy hair.

Micro-bob

This hairstyle easily adds volume. Its length barely covers the ears.

Side bangs

If you are not ready for short bangs, then this option will be ideal for you, you don't even have to cut your hair for it - just change the parting and fix the strand.

Sleek hairstyles are also making a comeback.

As for the color palette, honey and wheat shades will be popular, as well as deep red cherry.