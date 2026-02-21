$43.270.00
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The European Commission has been urged to intervene in the conflict between Ukraine and Hungary over a blocked Russian oil pipeline, which is hindering the provision of an emergency EU loan to Ukraine. Hungary blocked a 90 billion euro loan after the Druzhba oil pipeline was damaged by Russian attacks.

Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media

The European Commission has been urged to intervene in the confrontation between Ukraine and Hungary over a blocked Russian oil pipeline, which is now hindering the EU's emergency loan to Ukraine, Euractiv reports, citing a diplomatic note, writes UNN.

Details

Hungary and Slovakia, led by pro-Russian populist prime ministers, are the last EU countries to receive oil from Russia via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, the publication writes. However, according to Ukraine, supplies have been disrupted since late January after Russian attacks damaged key equipment, the publication notes.

Budapest reacted sharply, stating that Ukraine is trying to influence the upcoming elections in the country on April 12. Hungary first suspended diesel fuel exports to the country, and then on Friday evening blocked an emergency loan of 90 billion euros.

Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT

"In a note to the EU executive body, Kyiv states that pipeline repairs are ongoing and offers instead to supply oil to both countries through its own oil infrastructure or seaports," the publication writes. Brussels should facilitate "an urgent resolution of the situation, including in communication with interested EU member states," according to the note, which Euractiv reviewed and is dated February 20.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed Hungary and Slovakia on February 19 about the damage to the pipeline, as well as the possibility of alternative supply routes," the note from Ukraine's representation to the EU states.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the EU Oil Coordination Group will be held, which includes representatives of all member states, except Ukraine. Ahead of the meeting, Brussels calls for calm.

"At the moment, we do not see any short-term emergencies or risks to supply security. Both Hungary and Slovakia maintain 90-day emergency oil reserves," a European Commission representative told reporters on Friday.

"Next Wednesday, all stakeholders will have the opportunity to take stock and decide on further steps," he added.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces, "and attacks are reportedly intensifying in 2026," the publication writes. Ukrainian authorities say that since the beginning of the year, 217 attacks on energy facilities have been recorded. In January alone, Russia launched more than 6,000 attack drones, about 5,500 guided aerial bombs, and 158 missiles of various types at infrastructure facilities.

Croatia must allow transit of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - MOL

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine