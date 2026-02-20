$43.270.03
Lancet (loitering munition)

Croatia must allow transit of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - MOL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

MOL Group calls on Croatia to allow the transit of Russian oil, as Hungary and Slovakia have exemptions from EU sanctions. Supply problems have escalated after the Druzhba oil pipeline was shut down through Ukrainian territory.

The Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Group, one of the largest energy concerns in Central Europe, stated that Croatia must allow the transit of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, as both countries have exemptions from EU sanctions. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Oil supply problems for Hungary and Slovakia escalated after the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia through Ukraine was shut down on January 27. According to Kyiv, this happened due to infrastructure damage after a Russian drone attack.

MOL reported that it had already contracted additional volumes of oil, including from Russia, which are delivered by tankers to the Croatian port. At the same time, both countries are considering using strategic oil reserves.

Despite the stated readiness to help, the Croatian side had previously refused to allow Russian oil specifically through the JANAF system.

JANAF must allow these shipments to pass. When it comes to the energy security of Central and Eastern Europe, old disputes must be put aside

- MOL and its Slovak subsidiary Slovnaft said in a joint statement.

At the same time, Croatian media quoted the country's Minister of Economy, who emphasized that Zagreb is ready to increase oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, but not of Russian origin.

The Croatian Ministry of Economy did not provide an official comment to Reuters at the time of publication.

Hungary and Slovakia remain the only EU countries that still use Russian pipeline oil, given its lower cost. Both states also did not sever energy ties with Russia after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

MOL noted that Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, and the European Commission have agreed to conduct capacity tests of the Adria (JANAF) oil pipeline under international supervision.

After this, we will finally be able to clearly see what the Croatian section of the oil pipeline is capable of. For now, there is no point in operating with unverified figures

- the company's statement said.

Recall

Hungary is considering stopping electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

