Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 4426 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 11454 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 14725 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 16375 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 18886 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 34464 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13873 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20418 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50387 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83067 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaFebruary 20, 08:31 AM
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsFebruary 20, 09:36 AM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
China
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaFebruary 20, 08:31 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Hungary has blocked an agreed EU loan of €90 billion for Ukraine. This decision requires the unanimity of all 27 EU member states.

Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT

Hungary has blocked an agreed EU loan to Ukraine of 90 billion euros, aimed at stabilizing the finances of the war-torn country, just days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to four people familiar with the situation, on Friday, the Hungarian ambassador to the EU expressed objections to the bloc lending this amount to Ukraine by issuing debt obligations guaranteed by the EU budget. The decision requires unanimity from all 27 EU member states.

The loan was agreed upon in December by EU leaders as a lifeline for Kyiv, as a budget deficit is looming in April. At that time, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic agreed to support Ukraine only on the condition that they would not be responsible for interest costs or loan repayment — it was to be provided by the other 24 EU countries.

However, for the European Commission to be able to use the so-called EU budget reserve for borrowing and further lending to Ukraine, a unanimous decision is still required.

Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections19.02.26, 19:20 • 5250 views

The IMF program of 8 billion euros, currently under negotiation, is also tied to Kyiv receiving the EU loan and could be jeopardized by the Hungarian veto. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the FT, if the decision is not unblocked, Ukraine risks financial collapse as early as the second quarter of the year.

Hungary's move to block the loan comes as the country prepares for elections in April, which could unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban — a long-time opponent of Brussels and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Polls show that the opposition Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, is ahead of Orban's Fidesz by about 10 points.

Hungary threatened to cut off electricity and gas exports to Ukraine19.02.26, 15:00 • 4386 views

Olga Rozgon

