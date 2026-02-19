Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections

US President Donald Trump made another statement of full and unconditional support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the elections, calling his work "incredible," particularly in the field of migration policy. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, reports UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that he is aware of the mixed reaction in Europe to his position, but this does not change his assessment of the Hungarian prime minister's activities.

Prime Minister Orbán has my full and absolute support in the elections. Not everyone in Europe likes such support – but that's okay. He is doing an incredible job, especially on the issue of immigration, unlike some countries that have harmed themselves. – Trump said.

The US President added that he had already expressed this support earlier, but decided to repeat it publicly once again, emphasizing that he considers Orbán's policy effective and consistent.

Recall

Hungary is considering stopping electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons.