Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 7468 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11890 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 11381 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 19957 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 16329 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27036 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24868 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24855 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24000 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18368 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.8m/s
75%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 19705 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 25424 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 19116 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 14008 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 12631 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 12665 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 19963 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27041 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 25455 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 41992 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 14038 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 19141 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 24021 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31936 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32955 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
YouTube

Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Trump emphasized that he was aware of the mixed reactions in Europe to his stance, but this did not change his assessment of the Hungarian prime minister's performance.

Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections

US President Donald Trump made another statement of full and unconditional support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the elections, calling his work "incredible," particularly in the field of migration policy. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, reports UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that he is aware of the mixed reaction in Europe to his position, but this does not change his assessment of the Hungarian prime minister's activities.

Prime Minister Orbán has my full and absolute support in the elections. Not everyone in Europe likes such support – but that's okay. He is doing an incredible job, especially on the issue of immigration, unlike some countries that have harmed themselves.

– Trump said.

The US President added that he had already expressed this support earlier, but decided to repeat it publicly once again, emphasizing that he considers Orbán's policy effective and consistent.

Recall

Hungary is considering stopping electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donald Trump
Europe
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán