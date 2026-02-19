Hungary threatened to cut off electricity and gas exports to Ukraine

Hungary is considering cutting off electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not restore Russian oil supplies to the country via the Druzhba pipeline, the head of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration said at a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Hungary and Slovakia, home to the only remaining EU refineries using Russian oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline, have been trying to secure supplies "since they were suspended on January 27 after, according to Ukraine, a Russian drone attack damaged pipeline infrastructure," the publication writes.

Refineries plan to use state oil reserves, with the Slovak government approving the release of 250,000 tons on Wednesday.

Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said that the Hungarian government had also released strategic oil reserves at the request of the MOL refinery.

Hungary and Slovakia "accused Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons," and on Wednesday announced the cessation of diesel exports to Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the publication notes, is a staunch opponent of Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU, and both Hungary and Slovakia have maintained good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for almost four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We are also considering the option of stopping electricity and gas supplies to Ukraine - said Gulyás.

He added that Budapest is coordinating its actions with Slovakia if Ukraine does not resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also raised the possibility of halting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

"Further countermeasures will be taken if the Ukrainian government does not change its decision and continues to stop the operation of the Druzhba pipeline with false arguments," Gulyás said.

According to the Kyiv consulting company ExPro, "Hungary and Slovakia account for 68% of Ukraine's electricity imports this month. Hungary also provides about a third of Ukraine's gas imports, according to the country's gas transmission operator," the publication indicates.

Gulyás also reiterated claims that Ukraine tried to interfere in Hungary's elections on April 12, which Kyiv denies, the publication writes.

Orbán has been in power for 16 years, but is now trailing in opinion polls ahead of the elections.

On Wednesday, Hungary also said that it and Slovakia had asked the European Commission to enforce an exemption allowing them to purchase Russian oil by sea, despite EU sanctions prohibiting member states from importing it.

This will be done via the Adria pipeline through Croatia, whose Ministry of Economy stated that its pipeline can transport more oil to Hungary and Slovakia, but it should not be Russian oil.