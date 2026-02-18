$43.260.09
Hungary to receive Russian oil by sea due to pipeline disruptions - Szijjártó says first batches ordered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Hungary and Slovakia have approached the European Commission regarding the possibility of purchasing Russian oil via sea routes. The Hungarian company MOL has already ordered the first batches, which are expected to arrive in early March.

Hungary to receive Russian oil by sea due to pipeline disruptions - Szijjártó says first batches ordered

Hungary and Slovakia have appealed to the European Commission to ensure the enforcement of a rule allowing the two countries to also purchase Russian oil by sea in case of pipeline supply disruptions, and the Hungarian company MOL has already ordered the first batches, which are already en route, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Budapest on Wednesday, writes UNN with reference to MTI.

Details

Szijjártó, as the publication writes, accused the non-resumption of oil supplies to Hungary of being "for political reasons," allegedly "aiming to help the Tisza party in the upcoming parliamentary elections." "The intention of the President of Ukraine is to create an oil supply crisis in Hungary, but the Hungarian government is prepared for such cases," Szijjártó stated.

"Hungary has sufficient reserves, which will last for more than three months. At the same time, we will use the European Union rule, according to which Hungary and Slovakia can also buy Russian oil by sea in case of obstacles in pipeline transportation," he said.

Szijjártó announced that he had accordingly addressed a joint letter with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár to the European Commission, specifically to the European Commissioner for Energy.

EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media18.02.26, 13:37 • 1344 views

"In it, they indicated that Ukraine stopped oil transportation for political reasons, and therefore they ask to observe and apply the European Union rule, according to which Hungary and Slovakia can also buy Russian oil by sea," the publication writes.

"We have also taken a corresponding initiative regarding the Croats, as we can transport purchased crude oil by sea to Hungary via Croatia," Szijjártó noted.

"MOL has also ordered the first batches, which are already en route. They will arrive at the Croatian port practically at the beginning of March, from where the transportation of crude oil to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia will take five to ten days," added the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipeline18.02.26, 13:53 • 1562 views

Julia Shramko

