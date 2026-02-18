$43.260.09
Slovakia, following Hungary, announced the suspension of diesel exports to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

The Slovak company Slovnaft is temporarily suspending the export of diesel fuel to Ukraine and other types of exports. This decision was made after Hungary's announcement and due to the interruption of the Druzhba oil pipeline's operation in Ukraine.

Slovakia, following Hungary, announced the suspension of diesel exports to Ukraine

Slovak company Slovnaft temporarily suspends diesel fuel exports to Ukraine and other types of exports, reported the Slovak government on February 18 after a similar announcement by Hungary, writes UNN.

Details

"The government today decided that we are releasing 250,000 tons of oil from the State Material Reserves Administration, which will allow Slovnaft to produce for the needs of the Slovak Republic for at least another month," announced Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico after the government meeting. The reason cited was "the interruption of the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline" in Ukraine. Slovnaft, as stated, can use these oil supplies starting next week.

Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipeline18.02.26, 13:53 • 3102 views

Fico assured that Slovakia would not experience a shortage of oil products. Slovnaft needs 7,300 to 7,500 tons of oil for its daily production to produce enough products for the territory of the Slovak Republic. "Slovnaft is temporarily suspending diesel fuel exports to Ukraine and other exports." "Everything it produces will be intended for the Slovak market," Fico said. 

Fico, as stated, discussed with the Slovak ambassador to Ukraine the details of the disruptions in the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine. "According to him, Ukraine has not yet provided any information about the incident, so the Slovak ambassador to Ukraine sent an official note to Ukrainian representatives requesting an explanation." "I will suggest to our ambassador that he ask for the opportunity to visit Brody. Not only him, but also an expert group from Slovakia, so that we can see with our own eyes what happened there, whether the damage is as Ukraine claims, or if it is a fabrication, because our intelligence information says that it has been repaired and is technically ready for oil supply. We will also appeal to the European Commission to send a monitoring group to see what actually happened in Brody, because if it is political blackmail, as with gas, then it is absolutely unacceptable," said the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic.

Addition

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Budapest's decision that diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine would be stopped.

Julia Shramko

