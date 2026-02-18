Hungary announced the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine, Slovakia threatens with electricity - Media

$43.260.09
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 2770 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 8990 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 8542 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 14127 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 17584 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 14450 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 15835 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 24541 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38875 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38736 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 9876 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 17533 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 20454 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor General07:39 AM • 7736 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 13086 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 698 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 49523 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 64385 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 71057 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 1116 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 3594 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 17581 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 30209 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 25465 views
The Guardian

Hungary announced the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine, Slovakia threatens with electricity - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the cessation of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine. This decision followed the suspension of oil transportation through the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary announced the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine, Slovakia threatens with electricity - Media

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Budapest's decision that the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine would be stopped, Index.hu reports, writes UNN.

Details

Transportation via the Druzhba pipeline stopped on January 27 and has not resumed since, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said. Szijjártó states that this is a "purely political decision," "as there will be no technical obstacles to its resumption," the publication writes.

The Hungarian minister "warned of possible responses, stating that Hungary and Slovakia play a very important role in the supply of electricity, natural gas, and diesel fuel to Ukraine, which gives the two countries a certain trump card in energy disputes," the publication writes.

Ukraine also imports a significant amount of gas, electricity, and diesel fuel from Hungary. We will stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine, and it will not resume until oil is again sent via the Druzhba pipeline. This is where we are now

- Szijjártó said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also noted that "Slovakia may stop supplying electricity to Ukraine," Aktuality.sk writes.

As Index.hu notes, Szijjártó also indicated that although the import of Russian oil is prohibited in the EU, landlocked Hungary and Slovakia received an exception for pipeline transport. However, there is another important point in the EU rules: if land transit is impossible, Budapest and Bratislava can also buy from Russia by sea. "That is why at the end of last week, we officially informed the Croatian government, together with the Slovak Minister of Economy, that we are using this European rule and intend to transport Russian crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria oil pipeline," the minister said.

"MOL has already taken measures: the company has ordered a total of 500,000 tons of Russian oil for sea transportation." According to Szijjártó, this batch can arrive at the Croatian port around the beginning of March, and from there reach the countries' refineries in five to ten days. So, if all goes according to plan, oil arriving by sea will be available from mid-March.

"The European rule is binding on everyone, including Croatia. It is not about restructuring the Hungarian energy supply, but about living by the European rule. This is not a service, not charity, not humanitarian activity, but about respecting European rules," Szijjártó said.

The Croatian side previously noted that the transportation of Russian crude oil could even face American sanctions. However, according to Szijjártó, this "does not apply to MOL." The minister also stated that he and his Slovak counterpart wrote a letter to the European Commission on this issue.

Hungary to receive Russian oil by sea due to pipeline disruptions - Szijjártó says first batches ordered18.02.26, 14:26 • 1048 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
European Union
Croatia
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine