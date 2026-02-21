$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Ukraine's defense forces hit the Votkinsk Plant in Russia, which produces ballistic missiles. An oil refinery, a fuel depot, and a UAV workshop were also hit.

AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important military-industrial complex and logistics facilities of the Russian troops using FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The strike on the military-industrial complex enterprise "Votkinsk Plant" in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russia) was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of February 21. A fire was recorded on the territory of the plant. The results are being clarified.

The "Votkinsk Plant" has the following functions: production of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) RS-24 "Yars", "Yars-S", "Yars-M", ballistic missiles ZM-30 (R-30) "Bulava" for submarines of project 955A "Borey-A"; ballistic missiles type 9M723-1 for OTRK "Iskander-M" and 9-S-7760 for the aviation missile complex "Kinzhal"

 - reported the General Staff.

In addition, according to preliminary information, units of the Defense Forces hit the Neftegorsk oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia, which is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation army.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, an enemy fuel and lubricants depot (Donetsk city) and a workshop for the production and maintenance of UAVs (in the area of Nova Karakuba settlement) were hit.

In the settlement of Polohy (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the Defense Forces struck a warehouse of material and technical means of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in Russian Udmurtia on the territory of the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

