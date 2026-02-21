Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia

A court in Zaporizhzhia has sentenced two residents of the Melitopol district who kidnapped, tortured, and brutally murdered an 11-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman in 2021. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The boy was lured into a car with sweets, taken to a private house, and beaten with a wooden bat in the basement for almost two weeks, as they tried to find out if he had told anyone that they were selling drugs. The child died from his injuries. The boy's body was buried and covered with concrete. The convicts kidnapped the woman the following month. Trying to find out where the drugs were stored, they took her to a forest belt, tied her to a tree, beat her with their hands and a wooden bat, and then drowned her in the river. - the post states.

According to preliminary information, prosecutors provided the court with convincing evidence confirming the deliberate nature of the defendants' actions and their involvement in both crimes.

The lives of the deceased cannot be brought back. However, the verdict is a restoration of justice and a clear signal: an attack on a human life, especially a child's, will have the most severe consequences. This decision is aimed at protecting society and preserving faith that the law and a fair court can provide an adequate response to the most serious crimes. - commented Yaroslav Mykhalchuk, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who was the senior prosecutor in the group, on the verdict.

