Exclusive
11:17 AM • 5610 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 10049 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 9968 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11912 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 21453 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32150 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26293 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30285 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27944 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23832 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

A court in Zaporizhzhia has sentenced two residents of Melitopol district who, in 2021, abducted, tortured, and killed an 11-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia

A court in Zaporizhzhia has sentenced two residents of the Melitopol district who kidnapped, tortured, and brutally murdered an 11-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman in 2021. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The boy was lured into a car with sweets, taken to a private house, and beaten with a wooden bat in the basement for almost two weeks, as they tried to find out if he had told anyone that they were selling drugs. The child died from his injuries. The boy's body was buried and covered with concrete. The convicts kidnapped the woman the following month. Trying to find out where the drugs were stored, they took her to a forest belt, tied her to a tree, beat her with their hands and a wooden bat, and then drowned her in the river.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, prosecutors provided the court with convincing evidence confirming the deliberate nature of the defendants' actions and their involvement in both crimes.

The lives of the deceased cannot be brought back. However, the verdict is a restoration of justice and a clear signal: an attack on a human life, especially a child's, will have the most severe consequences. This decision is aimed at protecting society and preserving faith that the law and a fair court can provide an adequate response to the most serious crimes.

- commented Yaroslav Mykhalchuk, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who was the senior prosecutor in the group, on the verdict.

Recall

In Kyiv, a 26-year-old serviceman AWOL was detained for stabbing a man in the neck and cutting a woman's face. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Alla Kiosak

