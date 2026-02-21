$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 11640 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 13657 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 13104 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 14466 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22856 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33332 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26667 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30601 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28222 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Britney Spears posted a new candid nude photo from the beach on Instagram. The 44-year-old singer poses with her back to the camera, covering her buttocks with an emoji.

Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation

American singer Britney Spears shared a new explicit photo on her Instagram. The picture was published on Friday without a caption. This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Britney Spears appears to have returned to her pornographic antics, posting a nude photo while relaxing on the beach. The 44-year-old singer, who recently sold her iconic music catalog in a shocking "landmark deal," posted a racy photo on her main Instagram page on Friday to share with her followers. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker could be seen completely naked, with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder.

 - the publication writes.

In the picture, the singer's blonde hair is styled in a messy half-updo. Also, a red rose emoji has been added to the photo above her buttocks. The photo was taken on a sandy beach during a vacation.

Britney Spears decided not to add any caption to the post.

Recall

American pop singer Britney Spears has transferred the rights to her music catalog to the publishing company Primary Wave. The deal is estimated to be worth around $200 million.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Britney Spears
Musician
Social network