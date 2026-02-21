Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation

American singer Britney Spears shared a new explicit photo on her Instagram. The picture was published on Friday without a caption. This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Britney Spears appears to have returned to her pornographic antics, posting a nude photo while relaxing on the beach. The 44-year-old singer, who recently sold her iconic music catalog in a shocking "landmark deal," posted a racy photo on her main Instagram page on Friday to share with her followers. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker could be seen completely naked, with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder. - the publication writes.

In the picture, the singer's blonde hair is styled in a messy half-updo. Also, a red rose emoji has been added to the photo above her buttocks. The photo was taken on a sandy beach during a vacation.

Britney Spears decided not to add any caption to the post.

Recall

American pop singer Britney Spears has transferred the rights to her music catalog to the publishing company Primary Wave. The deal is estimated to be worth around $200 million.