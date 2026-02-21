$43.270.00
Publications
Exclusives
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Dietitian-gastroenterologist Larysa Boichenko explained that black cumin, or kalindzhi, is a useful spice, but it does not have miraculous properties. It should be consumed in moderation, no more than one tablespoon per day, and in combination with other healthy foods.

Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body

Black cumin, also known as kalonji, is very popular on social media as a superfood. But whether it really has such miraculous properties as they say on the Internet – nutritionist-gastroenterologist Larysa Boichenko helped to figure it out, as she told  UNN.

Details

In fact, black cumin is a flower, and what we are used to considering black cumin – kalonji – is its seeds. In general, kalonji is used as a spice; it first gained popularity in folk medicine, and only later did research confirm its benefits. 

It is often called a superfood, with claims of extraordinary benefits and the ability to treat diseases. But it is unknown whether this is true or someone's marketing ploy. Let's figure it out together with a professional.

Superfood is an exaggerated name for black cumin. All spices, all grains, all nuts can be considered superfoods, if appropriate. They all contain a large amount of trace elements, vitamins, and protein that are well absorbed by the body. Black cumin is no exception, but it is not something that exaggerates these properties

- says Larysa Boichenko.

In general, all spices, all seeds and nuts are very useful for the body - black, red, white pepper, thyme, parsley, dill, chia seeds or quinoa. All these products, including black cumin, contain polyunsaturated fatty acids that fight the accumulation of bad fats, cholesterol or low-density fats. And flax seeds even have greater medicinal, protective and preventive properties than black cumin. This does not mean that black cumin is not useful, it should be consumed, but its benefits should not be exaggerated. 

"It should be consumed along with other spices, grains and nuts. However, it is important to remember that it cannot be the main dish and there should not be too much of it," the nutritionist said.

It can be added to main dishes, it is ideal for salads, vegetable mixes, meat or fish. The norm is one tablespoon per day, the portion can be divided into several meals, or consumed at once.

"If you exaggerate and consume more than a tablespoon, it will cause a great load on the pancreas and liver. This also applies to other products, cumin is no exception," Larysa Boichenko shared.

"Black cumin does not have miraculous properties that will cure a disease. But it is a useful product that contains trace elements, vitamins, beneficial protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids, thanks to which it has become popular. It is precisely because of these acids that black cumin has a good effect on the state of the cardiovascular and nervous systems," she noted. 

Oleksandra Mesenko

HealthLife hack
