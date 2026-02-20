$43.270.03
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 3478 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 7622 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 10554 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21644 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11076 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18459 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49117 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81830 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51142 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 29438 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 31790 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17086 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 26283 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 13093 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 5064 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 13190 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21665 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 53403 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 88448 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 2644 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 26378 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 31871 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 29518 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26519 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral talks involving the US and Russia, which could take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, and priorities for the team have been defined.

Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects that another round of negotiations, which began in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, will be held by the end of February and that it "can be truly productive," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday on social media, indicating that "Ukrainian answers to the most difficult questions are ready ahead of the next meeting," writes UNN.

We believe that real opportunities to end the war with dignity remain, and the world's ability to pressure the aggressor so that a reliable peace replaces war can significantly help. We expect that in the near future, in February, another round of negotiations will be organized and that this round can be truly productive.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Details

The President announced this following a "detailed report" by the Ukrainian negotiating group on the results of meetings in Switzerland. "We discussed, in particular, aspects that could not be voiced over the phone. I am grateful to the team for their clear work within the directives, as well as for their patience in all conversations with the Russian side, which were far from always simple and adequate. It is important that representatives of the President of the United States are also doing everything to make the negotiations constructive. And Ukraine fully supports them in this: our contribution is always only to constructiveness," the President noted.

Ukrainian answers to the most difficult questions are ready ahead of the next meeting. Priorities for our negotiating team for the next meeting in a trilateral format and with the United States have been defined.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President added: "We continue to work for the readiness of leaders to meet and resolve what is not yet being resolved at the team level. It is the leadership format that can be decisive in many ways, and Ukraine is ready for such a format. The team must also ensure conditions for progress in humanitarian issues. Prisoner exchanges must continue. We expect that an exchange will be possible in the near future."

"I want to specifically acknowledge our European partners: Europe is in the process of working to end the war, and Europe's role must grow. We will coordinate with partners. Ukraine always defends our common European interests. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents18.02.26, 13:12

Julia Shramko

