Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects that another round of negotiations, which began in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, will be held by the end of February and that it "can be truly productive," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday on social media, indicating that "Ukrainian answers to the most difficult questions are ready ahead of the next meeting," writes UNN.

We believe that real opportunities to end the war with dignity remain, and the world's ability to pressure the aggressor so that a reliable peace replaces war can significantly help. We expect that in the near future, in February, another round of negotiations will be organized and that this round can be truly productive. - Zelenskyy stated.

Details

The President announced this following a "detailed report" by the Ukrainian negotiating group on the results of meetings in Switzerland. "We discussed, in particular, aspects that could not be voiced over the phone. I am grateful to the team for their clear work within the directives, as well as for their patience in all conversations with the Russian side, which were far from always simple and adequate. It is important that representatives of the President of the United States are also doing everything to make the negotiations constructive. And Ukraine fully supports them in this: our contribution is always only to constructiveness," the President noted.

Ukrainian answers to the most difficult questions are ready ahead of the next meeting. Priorities for our negotiating team for the next meeting in a trilateral format and with the United States have been defined. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President added: "We continue to work for the readiness of leaders to meet and resolve what is not yet being resolved at the team level. It is the leadership format that can be decisive in many ways, and Ukraine is ready for such a format. The team must also ensure conditions for progress in humanitarian issues. Prisoner exchanges must continue. We expect that an exchange will be possible in the near future."

"I want to specifically acknowledge our European partners: Europe is in the process of working to end the war, and Europe's role must grow. We will coordinate with partners. Ukraine always defends our common European interests. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

