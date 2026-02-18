Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents

Work during the next round of trilateral negotiations in the Ukraine-US-Russia format in Geneva was "intensive and substantive", the next stage is to reach a level of agreement to submit decisions for consideration by the presidents, and the basis for this should be "real, not formal", said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, another round of trilateral negotiations in the Ukraine-US-Russia format took place. The work was intensive and substantive - Umerov said.

He expressed gratitude "to American partners for ensuring that the process does not stop and continues," as well as "to the Swiss side for their hospitality and the platform provided."

Within the delegation, political and military blocs worked. Security parameters and mechanisms for implementing possible decisions were discussed. Some issues were clarified, and additional coordination is ongoing for others. We are focused on developing key provisions necessary to finalize the process. This is complex work that requires agreement from all parties and time. There is progress, but no details yet. - Umerov said.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation stated:

The next stage is to achieve the necessary level of agreement to submit the developed decisions for consideration by the presidents. Our task is to prepare a real, not formal, basis for this.

"Ukraine is working constructively. The ultimate goal remains unchanged - a just and lasting peace," Umerov emphasized.

