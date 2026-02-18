$43.260.09
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 1834 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:05 AM • 6020 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 10238 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 10406 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 12923 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 22332 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37485 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37586 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37700 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 33204 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Publications
Exclusives
Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Another round of trilateral Ukraine-US-f negotiations took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is to coordinate decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.

Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents

Work during the next round of trilateral negotiations in the Ukraine-US-Russia format in Geneva was "intensive and substantive", the next stage is to reach a level of agreement to submit decisions for consideration by the presidents, and the basis for this should be "real, not formal", said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, another round of trilateral negotiations in the Ukraine-US-Russia format took place. The work was intensive and substantive

- Umerov said.

He expressed gratitude "to American partners for ensuring that the process does not stop and continues," as well as "to the Swiss side for their hospitality and the platform provided."

Within the delegation, political and military blocs worked. Security parameters and mechanisms for implementing possible decisions were discussed. Some issues were clarified, and additional coordination is ongoing for others. We are focused on developing key provisions necessary to finalize the process. This is complex work that requires agreement from all parties and time. There is progress, but no details yet.

- Umerov said.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation stated:

The next stage is to achieve the necessary level of agreement to submit the developed decisions for consideration by the presidents. Our task is to prepare a real, not formal, basis for this.

"Ukraine is working constructively. The ultimate goal remains unchanged - a just and lasting peace," Umerov emphasized.

The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue - Zelenskyy18.02.26, 12:49 • 922 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine