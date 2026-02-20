$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
01:29 PM • 80 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 1598 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 4330 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14879 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 6320 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 16493 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 47505 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80899 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50316 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85296 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damagedFebruary 20, 04:02 AM • 7696 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 25002 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 27151 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 14100 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21482 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 14 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 7374 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14864 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 50694 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 88 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21669 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 27341 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 25191 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 24982 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Starting March 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine will withdraw 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from the 2003–2007 series from circulation, replacing them with corresponding coins. Citizens will be able to exchange these banknotes indefinitely at the NBU and for several years at other banks.

NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series

The National Bank of Ukraine will begin withdrawing banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias from 2003–2007 series starting in March. The banknotes will cease to be legal tender and will be replaced by corresponding circulating coins. This was reported by the NBU, according to UNN.

From March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias from the 2003–2007 series will be replaced by corresponding circulating coins. From this date, these banknotes will cease to be legal tender and will be withdrawn from cash circulation. They will not be usable for cash payments, and all retail chains, service enterprises, banks, and financial institutions will not accept them for payments for goods, services, and payment operations.

- reported the NBU.

The National Bank noted that citizens will have enough time to exchange their existing 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes. They can be exchanged for circulating coins and banknotes of all denominations currently in circulation, without restrictions and without charging a fee for such exchange:

  • in all branches of Ukrainian banks – within one year from the date of their withdrawal from circulation, until February 26, 2027, inclusive;
    • in authorized banks (JSC "Oschadbank", JSC CB "PrivatBank", JSC "Raiffeisen Bank", JSC "PUMB") – within three years from the date of their withdrawal from circulation, until February 28, 2029, inclusive;
      • at the National Bank – currently indefinitely.

        The NBU explained that 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes are currently almost never encountered in retail trade; citizens rarely use them for payments. Their average lifespan is about 2.5 years. This means that the banknotes of these denominations that were still in circulation are essentially worn out.

        Their gradual withdrawal by Ukrainian banks, authorized banks, and the National Bank began almost six years ago:

        • from October 1, 2020 – 1 and 2 hryvnia banknotes;
          • from January 1, 2023 – 5 and 10 hryvnia banknotes.

            Circulating coins of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias have been in circulation for many years (circulating coins of 1 and 2 hryvnias were introduced on April 27, 2018, 5 hryvnias on December 20, 2019, and 10 hryvnias on June 3, 2020). The lifespan of coins is significantly longer than that of banknotes, lasting about 20-25 years," the NBU added.

            The transition to payments with corresponding circulating coins is already familiar to citizens, it does not create inconvenience for them, and at the same time benefits both the state, banks, and retail chains. In particular, it contributes to:

            • reducing the costs of the state and cash circulation participants for processing, transporting, storing, and circulating such banknotes;
              • improving the quality of cash in circulation, given the wear and tear of such banknotes, which have been in circulation for almost 23 years, including almost eight recent years – simultaneously with coins of corresponding denominations;
                • improving the convenience of cash payments for the population and businesses.

                  Recall

                  In October, Ukraine began the gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins. During October-November, banks have already withdrawn over 1.2 million coins from circulation.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  SocietyEconomyFinance
                  State budget
                  Raiffeisen Bank International
                  Oschadbank
                  PrivatBank
                  National Bank of Ukraine
                  Ukraine