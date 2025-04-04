The Supreme Court closed the Surkis case against PrivatBank regarding 150 million dollars, confirming the legality of the bail-in procedure. NBU decisions regarding bail-in cannot be appealed.
The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.
Mykola Tyshchenko declared a gift of over UAH 12 million from his ex-wife and a collection of watches. His salary for the year amounted to UAH 425,000.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine increased by 14% and reached UAH 267. 2 billion. The best results were shown by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank and Oshchadbank.
Users of payment systems Visa and Mastercard report that they are unable to make payments in stores. The biggest problems are observed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.
Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.
The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.
The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.
The profit of Ukrainian banks in 2024 increased by 20% and amounted to UAH 104 billion after tax. PrivatBank received 39% of the total profit, while state-owned banks earned 65% of the total.
Kyiv's Pechersk court has extended the detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 in the case of organizing the murder of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko. The suspicion concerns the contract killing of the director of a law firm in Feodosia.
Kolomoisky's lawyers have studied 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings. The case concerns the misappropriation of NBU funds allocated for the refinancing of Privatbank
UNIT. City hosted the GET Business Festival with more than 100 business leaders on three stages. 1400 participants discussed development strategies, innovations, and partnership programs.
The NBU and Ukraine's largest banks have signed a memorandum limiting transfers to UAH 50 thousand for risky clients from 2025. Clients with verified income will be able to make transfers without restrictions.
Ukraine's largest banks have signed a Memorandum on setting limits on card transfers starting in February 2025. The limits will range from UAH 50 thousand to UAH 150 thousand per month, depending on the client's risk level.
Leading Ukrainian banks are planning to sign a memorandum limiting card transfers to UAH 100,000 per month. The document also envisages enhanced monitoring of individual entrepreneurs and a limit on the number of accounts in one currency.
The NBU declared Cominvestbank insolvent due to risky activities and unreliable reporting. The bank, which occupies 0.04% of the market, posed a threat to the interests of depositors and creditors.
The Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeals of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the 2016 nationalization.
The HACCU Appeals Chamber did not satisfy the appeal of the defense of former PrivatBank CEO Oleksandr Dubilet against the decision to arrest him. The court's decision of October 16 on detention remains in force.
The HACCU has recovered UAH 5 million bail from Lyudmyla Shmalchenko for failure to appear in court and increased the bail to UAH 51 million. The case concerns the embezzlement of UAH 8.2 billion on the eve of the nationalization of Privatbank.
In the first 10 months of 2024, banks filed 68 thousand lawsuits against debtors, a quarter less than last year. Monobank was the leader with 21 thousand claims, followed by A-Bank and PrivatBank.
In 9 months of 2024, the share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks decreased to 32. 3%, which is 5% less than at the beginning of the year. Excluding PrivatBank's debts and old debts, the NPL share is 20.9%.
Since the beginning of 2024, 18,532 loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued to entrepreneurs under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. The program focuses on investment purposes and the development of energy capacities of businesses, condominiums and housing cooperatives.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.
PrivatBank will try again to sell the Priozerny shopping center in Dnipro at a SETAM auction. The starting price has been reduced to UAH 352.7 million, and the auction is scheduled for October 16, 2024.
Yevhen Sokur failed to disclose UAH 2. 6 million from the sale of securities in his 2023 declaration. For this, he may be held administratively liable and banned from holding public office.
The BES detectives changed the suspicion against Ihor Kolomoisky, adding new details about the mechanisms of financial crimes. It is about illegal actions with bank documents, misappropriation of funds and their legalization.
PrivatBank has put up for auction the Priozerny shopping center in Dnipro via SETAM. The starting price is UAH 430 million, the area is 32,408.7 sq. m. The auction will take place on August 28, 2024.
On July 29, the court will consider Kolomoisky's appeal against the decision to close the case on the return of PrivatBank shares. The bank hopes for a fair decision, as by law the shares cannot be returned to their former owners.
The Kyiv RMA told about new government programs to support energy independence. Individuals, condominiums, small and large businesses can receive preferential loans for the installation of alternative energy sources.