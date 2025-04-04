PrivatBank

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3978 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12005 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54397 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195898 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113331 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375030 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300173 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212245 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243385 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254709 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116396 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375063 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300191 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10016 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33937 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62188 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48287 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118635 views
News by theme

The court upheld the impossibility of judicial appeal of PrivatBank's bail-in procedure

The Supreme Court closed the Surkis case against PrivatBank regarding 150 million dollars, confirming the legality of the bail-in procedure. NBU decisions regarding bail-in cannot be appealed.

Economy • 02:05 PM • 10211 views

From April 1, the NBU's restrictions on transfers between individuals' cards of 150,000 hryvnias have been lifted

The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.

Economy • April 1, 03:13 AM • 23592 views

A collection of watches and a gift of over UAH 12 million from his ex-wife - Tyshchenko's declaration

Mykola Tyshchenko declared a gift of over UAH 12 million from his ex-wife and a collection of watches. His salary for the year amounted to UAH 425,000.

Society • March 31, 10:55 AM • 64247 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18951 views

The income of the top 10 banks in Ukraine increased by 14%: state institutions are leading

The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine increased by 14% and reached UAH 267. 2 billion. The best results were shown by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank and Oshchadbank.

Society • March 17, 07:23 AM • 27023 views

Clients of Ukrainian banks have reported issues with cashless payments: what is known

Users of payment systems Visa and Mastercard report that they are unable to make payments in stores. The biggest problems are observed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.

Society • March 9, 10:01 AM • 46408 views

The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.

Society • March 7, 03:38 PM • 18969 views

Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.

Economy • February 27, 07:07 AM • 110831 views

Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.

Economy • February 22, 10:21 AM • 328332 views

Profit of Ukrainian banks increased by 20% in 2024 - Opendatabot

The profit of Ukrainian banks in 2024 increased by 20% and amounted to UAH 104 billion after tax. PrivatBank received 39% of the total profit, while state-owned banks earned 65% of the total.

Economy • February 21, 08:11 AM • 25373 views

Contract killing case: court extends Kolomoisky's arrest until April 9

Kyiv's Pechersk court has extended the detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 in the case of organizing the murder of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko. The suspicion concerns the contract killing of the director of a law firm in Feodosia.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 03:07 PM • 25259 views

Kolomoisky's defense has read less than half of the volumes of criminal proceedings - BES

Kolomoisky's lawyers have studied 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings. The case concerns the misappropriation of NBU funds allocated for the refinancing of Privatbank

Economy • January 19, 11:24 AM • 50625 views

GET Business Festival united Ukrainian business for development in time of war

UNIT. City hosted the GET Business Festival with more than 100 business leaders on three stages. 1400 participants discussed development strategies, innovations, and partnership programs.

Business News • December 16, 01:31 PM • 24342 views
Exclusive

Restrictions on transfers of up to UAH 50 thousand: an expert explains how this will change financial transactions in Ukraine

The NBU and Ukraine's largest banks have signed a memorandum limiting transfers to UAH 50 thousand for risky clients from 2025. Clients with verified income will be able to make transfers without restrictions.

Economy • December 11, 10:52 AM • 114417 views

From 50 to 150 thousand UAH per month: the largest banks have agreed on limits for card transfers

Ukraine's largest banks have signed a Memorandum on setting limits on card transfers starting in February 2025. The limits will range from UAH 50 thousand to UAH 150 thousand per month, depending on the client's risk level.

Society • December 10, 07:30 PM • 28288 views

At least 7 major banks to sign memorandum to strengthen control over transfers - media

Leading Ukrainian banks are planning to sign a memorandum limiting card transfers to UAH 100,000 per month. The document also envisages enhanced monitoring of individual entrepreneurs and a limit on the number of accounts in one currency.

Society • December 10, 09:33 AM • 18803 views

Minus one more bank: “Cominvestbank declared insolvent

The NBU declared Cominvestbank insolvent due to risky activities and unreliable reporting. The bank, which occupies 0.04% of the market, posed a threat to the interests of depositors and creditors.

Economy • December 5, 12:19 PM • 17769 views

PrivatBank will not be returned to Kolomoisky: Supreme Court decision

The Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeals of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the 2016 nationalization.

Economy • November 26, 11:33 AM • 15626 views

Court upheld the arrest of former PrivatBank CEO Dubilet

The HACCU Appeals Chamber did not satisfy the appeal of the defense of former PrivatBank CEO Oleksandr Dubilet against the decision to arrest him. The court's decision of October 16 on detention remains in force.

Politics • November 18, 11:59 AM • 18345 views

PrivatBank case: the court collects UAH 5 million bail from the former deputy chairman of the bank's board

The HACCU has recovered UAH 5 million bail from Lyudmyla Shmalchenko for failure to appear in court and increased the bail to UAH 51 million. The case concerns the embezzlement of UAH 8.2 billion on the eve of the nationalization of Privatbank.

Crimes and emergencies • November 11, 03:31 PM • 16766 views

The number of lawsuits against debtors by Ukrainian banks has decreased by 25% this year: who sues most often

In the first 10 months of 2024, banks filed 68 thousand lawsuits against debtors, a quarter less than last year. Monobank was the leader with 21 thousand claims, followed by A-Bank and PrivatBank.

Society • November 11, 07:59 AM • 17182 views

The share of non-performing loans in banks has decreased, but has not yet reached pre-war levels - NBU

In 9 months of 2024, the share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks decreased to 32. 3%, which is 5% less than at the beginning of the year. Excluding PrivatBank's debts and old debts, the NPL share is 20.9%.

Economy • November 1, 03:03 PM • 22376 views

Since the beginning of the year, loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued under the 5-7-9% program

Since the beginning of 2024, 18,532 loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued to entrepreneurs under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. The program focuses on investment purposes and the development of energy capacities of businesses, condominiums and housing cooperatives.

Economy • October 14, 11:25 AM • 14663 views
Exclusive

uResidency program: the first users registered as sole proprietors and opened accounts

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.

Economy • October 8, 10:55 AM • 108756 views

PrivatBank will again try to auction the third largest shopping center in Dnipro

PrivatBank will try again to sell the Priozerny shopping center in Dnipro at a SETAM auction. The starting price has been reduced to UAH 352.7 million, and the auction is scheduled for October 16, 2024.

Economy • October 4, 01:36 PM • 14600 views
Exclusive

A case worth millions or where the funds from the declaration of the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur disappeared to

Yevhen Sokur failed to disclose UAH 2. 6 million from the sale of securities in his 2023 declaration. For this, he may be held administratively liable and banned from holding public office.

Economy • October 1, 10:28 AM • 196470 views

Kolomoisky's suspicion changed: new details about financial crimes added

The BES detectives changed the suspicion against Ihor Kolomoisky, adding new details about the mechanisms of financial crimes. It is about illegal actions with bank documents, misappropriation of funds and their legalization.

Economy • August 9, 07:09 PM • 43014 views

The third largest shopping center in Dnipro is up for sale as part of the sale of PrivatBank's real estate

PrivatBank has put up for auction the Priozerny shopping center in Dnipro via SETAM. The starting price is UAH 430 million, the area is 32,408.7 sq. m. The auction will take place on August 28, 2024.

Economy • July 29, 09:46 AM • 23672 views

Next week, Kolomoisky will try again to regain PrivatBank

On July 29, the court will consider Kolomoisky's appeal against the decision to close the case on the return of PrivatBank shares. The bank hopes for a fair decision, as by law the shares cannot be returned to their former owners.

Economy • July 26, 05:30 PM • 43601 views

Kyiv region implements programs to install alternative energy sources: who can get loans

The Kyiv RMA told about new government programs to support energy independence. Individuals, condominiums, small and large businesses can receive preferential loans for the installation of alternative energy sources.

Society • July 23, 08:09 AM • 19943 views