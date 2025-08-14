Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - Fedorov

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 19736 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 27670 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 28629 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 22965 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 27680 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 43139 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 139436 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 75772 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 72872 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 64601 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
49%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideoAugust 14, 08:48 AM • 127989 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - BudanovAugust 14, 08:55 AM • 63963 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 86348 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 32772 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 25528 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 19745 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 27680 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 28637 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 25956 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 33196 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 7848 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 87364 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 56378 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 76713 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 128342 views
Actual
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Starlink

Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Parents of first-graders will be able to receive 5000 hryvnias through Diia for school supplies, clothes, and shoes. The funds are provided on the condition of a child's enrollment in the 1st grade and are used within 180 days.

Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - Fedorov

The "Schoolchild's Package" has been launched in the "Diia" application, with which parents will be able to receive five thousand hryvnias to prepare their child for school. This was announced during a stream by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

The "Schoolchild's Package" will be launched in the coming days — parents of first-graders will be able to receive five thousand hryvnias to prepare their child for school

- Fedorov said.

To receive funds, you need to take the following steps: • make sure that the child is enrolled in the 1st grade (in person). The school transfers data to the electronic system; • you need to open a "Diia.Card":

  • in Monobank, swipe left - "Open card" - "Diia.Card" - "Activate";
    • in the "Diia" application (after the function is launched): authorize, find the "Schoolchild's Package" service.
      • the deadline for submitting applications is November 15, 2025.

        Fedorov also explained what the received money can be spent on. This includes school supplies, children's clothing, and footwear. The money is credited to a special account and must be used within 180 days.

        Addition

        Diia.Card has been launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks such as PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyTechnologies
        PrivatBank
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Ukraine