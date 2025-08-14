Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - Fedorov

The "Schoolchild's Package" has been launched in the "Diia" application, with which parents will be able to receive five thousand hryvnias to prepare their child for school. This was announced during a stream by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

The "Schoolchild's Package" will be launched in the coming days — parents of first-graders will be able to receive five thousand hryvnias to prepare their child for school - Fedorov said.

To receive funds, you need to take the following steps: • make sure that the child is enrolled in the 1st grade (in person). The school transfers data to the electronic system; • you need to open a "Diia.Card":

in Monobank, swipe left - "Open card" - "Diia.Card" - "Activate";

in the "Diia" application (after the function is launched): authorize, find the "Schoolchild's Package" service.

the deadline for submitting applications is November 15, 2025.

Fedorov also explained what the received money can be spent on. This includes school supplies, children's clothing, and footwear. The money is credited to a special account and must be used within 180 days.

Addition

Diia.Card has been launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks such as PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro.